Cloud9 had a lot of changes in store for their League of Legends roster heading into the 2022 LCS Summer Split. Not only was Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen coming back after time away from the LCS, but Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen also returned to the main roster, just not in his former ADC role. The ADC that led C9 to great success for years was shifting to the support role, one he had never before played professionally.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO