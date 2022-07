This will allow Ubisoft to focus on its newer titles. Ubisoft will shut down multiplayer services and online support for some of its games this September. The game company will be closing the online services for 15 of its older games by Sept. 1, according to its official support page. These titles include five Assassin’s Creed games—namely Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed 3, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD, and Assassin’s Creed Revelations—as well as other titles like Far Cry 3, Ghost Recon Future Soldier, Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands, and Splinter Cell: Blacklist.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 HOURS AGO