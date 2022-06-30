ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s COVID-19 rollercoaster sees more up-and-down shifts in cases

By Mark Feuerborn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27unTM_0gR6nfFv00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 17,225 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting the virus back on the rise in the state.

Big Ten reportedly considering UCLA, USC as future members

Ohio's COVID-19 new case rate briefly showed signs of stagnating, as the state reported 10 fewer new cases last week: 16,159 compared to the prior week's 16,169. The jump back up into the 17,000 range carries the latest in four weeks where Ohio has had no clear upward or downward trend in case rates. It previously saw an eight-week streak of consistent rises in new cases end in late May. Over the past week, the state averaged about 2,460 new coronavirus cases per day.

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. While cases are going up again, there is a fewer amount of people being hospitalized with the virus. The 483 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days (69 per day) are down from 549 last week, and just one higher than 482 two weeks ago.

Ohio Sheetz $3.99 gas: Will it damage your car?

ODH brought its first update on COVID-19 deaths on June 23, after a two-week hiatus as the National Center for Health Statistics implemented a new coding system. In that update, the state reported 121 people died from COVID-19 since June 2. ODH said on June 2 , 38 Ohioans died of COVID-19, and 29 died in the week prior.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days)
Cases 2,848,453 +17,225
Hospitalizations 119,239 +483
Deaths 38,852 +195
*Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.
Abduction of ‘bruised, bloody’ woman leads Nelsonville police on manhunt

5,249 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the past seven days, per ODH data . Another 5,838 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days)
Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,363,444 +10,295
– % of all Ohioans 62.99% +0.08%
– % of eligible Ohioans (age 5+) 66.89% +0.04%
Vaccinations completed (two doses) 6,833,096 +4,790
– % of all Ohioans 58.46% +0.04%
– % of eligible Ohioans (age 5+) 62.13% +0.05%
*Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 4

Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio reports 17,225 new COVID-19 cases this week

The Ohio Department of Health on June 30 reported 119,239 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 483 from a week prior. A total of 13,754 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 32 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollercoaster#Covid#Public Health#Ucla#Usc#Odh#Ohioa
NBC4 Columbus

Richest billionaires in Ohio

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most […]
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

“New era of hope for Ohio;” DeWine announces launch of behavioral health program for children

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the introduction of a new program designed to help children with behavioral needs Friday. Ohio Resilience through Integrated Systems and Excellence, or OhioRISE, is a Medicaid program that can fill gaps in available care for many families. The program accomplishes this goal by establishing network access to advanced mental health services.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Cleveland OB/GYN doctor sounds alert after overturn of Roe v. Wade

CLEVELAND — Nearly a week after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending nearly a half-century of constitutional protections for abortion, a local doctor is warning about some of the future consequences for medical professionals in Ohio. In a post put out on Twitter on...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Planned Parenthood debunks claims that abortions halted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A technical glitch on a local Planned Parenthood website claiming Ohio clinics no longer offer abortions is false, representatives from the clinic said Thursday. The Planned Parenthood North Columbus Health Center, located on 17th Avenue near Ohio State University’s campus, is experiencing a technical difficulty on its website that inaccurately purports […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Heartbeat abortion ban survives battle in Ohio Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s six-week abortion ban will remain in place for now, after a Friday ruling came down from the state’s highest court. The Ohio Supreme Court dismissed several Ohio abortion clinics’ lawsuit two days after they filed. The clinics had asked the Republican-led court to halt the state’s six-week abortion ban, arguing […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine delays execution dates for two on death row

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed the executions of two Ohioans on death row, his office announced Friday. DeWine issued reprieves of execution to Antonio Franklin, 43, and Stanley Fitzpatrick, 54, both of whom were previously scheduled to be executed in early 2023, according to a news release from the governor’s […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

New Ohio law seeks uniform regulations for carrying knives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Proponents say a new law taking effect this fall will establish uniform rules for carrying knives across Ohio to prevent municipalities from enforcing local regulations. The bill’s main sponsor, Republican Sen. Kristina Roegner, said Friday that varying regulations create a confusing patchwork of laws that are tough to follow and enforce. […]
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Is Ohio Headed For A Drought?

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of many Midwestern states are currently experiencing abnormally dry conditions. In addition, Ohio's neighbors in central and western Kentucky and northern Indiana are experiencing moderate droughts. But what does that mean for Ohio?. Ohio experienced an exceptionally wet May, with places like Cincinnati...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sees a jump in initial unemployment claims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a slight decline of initial unemployment claims from the previous week, the latest data shows more people applied for help in the last week.   The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported 13,482 initial unemployment claims for the week ending June 25. That’s an increase of 2,587 from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

These new laws take effect in Ohio, Indiana on July 1

Friday is July 1 and with the new month, comes new laws. We are breaking down the new laws taking effect in Ohio and Indiana. In Ohio, a new law goes into effect this week, allowing Ohioans to legally set off fireworks on certain holidays. The legislation allows Ohio residents...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith discusses Big Ten expansion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith along with President Kristina Johnson held a news conference Friday to discuss USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten. You can watch the full news conference in the video player above. “It’s an unbelievable time for the Big Ten Conference and the Ohio State University,” […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy