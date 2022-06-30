Ohio’s COVID-19 rollercoaster sees more up-and-down shifts in cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 17,225 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting the virus back on the rise in the state.

Ohio's COVID-19 new case rate briefly showed signs of stagnating, as the state reported 10 fewer new cases last week: 16,159 compared to the prior week's 16,169. The jump back up into the 17,000 range carries the latest in four weeks where Ohio has had no clear upward or downward trend in case rates. It previously saw an eight-week streak of consistent rises in new cases end in late May. Over the past week, the state averaged about 2,460 new coronavirus cases per day.

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. While cases are going up again, there is a fewer amount of people being hospitalized with the virus. The 483 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days (69 per day) are down from 549 last week, and just one higher than 482 two weeks ago.

ODH brought its first update on COVID-19 deaths on June 23, after a two-week hiatus as the National Center for Health Statistics implemented a new coding system. In that update, the state reported 121 people died from COVID-19 since June 2. ODH said on June 2 , 38 Ohioans died of COVID-19, and 29 died in the week prior.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Cases 2,848,453 +17,225 Hospitalizations 119,239 +483 Deaths 38,852 +195 *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

5,249 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the past seven days, per ODH data . Another 5,838 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,363,444 +10,295 – % of all Ohioans 62.99% +0.08% – % of eligible Ohioans (age 5+) 66.89% +0.04% Vaccinations completed (two doses) 6,833,096 +4,790 – % of all Ohioans 58.46% +0.04% – % of eligible Ohioans (age 5+) 62.13% +0.05% *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

