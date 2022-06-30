ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Tips to Keep Your Pets Safe During Fireworks

By Melissa Awesome
 4 days ago
The 4th of July is quickly approaching, and that means a lot of anxiety for our pets. While I love watching fireworks as much as the next person, I always feel a little guilty for how nervous I know they make my dogs. However, there are a few things you can...

Related
GMA

July 4th fireworks can be stressful for dogs. These 6 tips can keep them calm and safe

The Fourth of July rings in the peak of summer quite literally as fireworks fly into the sky from cities to backyards alike. While the celebration is often colorful and exciting, it is also a time that can be very loud and frightening for dogs around the country, causing it to be the weekend more pets go missing than any other time of the year, according to the American Kennel Club.
PETS
CBS LA

Officials urge pet owners to keep animals safe on July 4th

Animal advocacy groups are urging pet owners to look out for their furry friends this Fourth of July to ensure they don't run away and wind up in shelters. During parties and fireworks shows, pets can get scared and escape from small openings in houses and fenced yards. Officials said...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Control#Animal Shelters#Food Poisoning#Pet Food Center#Radio Playing Pets
a-z-animals.com

Why Do Cats Knead Blankets

Why do cats knead blankets? Cats exhibit a lot of mysterious behavior, and this is just one of the many questions cat parents often ask about their beloved kittens. You have probably caught your cat in a trance-like state, rhythmically pushing its paws in and out of a soft blanket or pillow a few times. This behavior is known as ’kneading’, and cats do it for various reasons. They can also knead on your lap when they feel at ease. If you’re wondering why your cats exhibit this behavior, read on to find out why cats knead and if it is something to worry about.
PETS
Franklin County Free Press

Meet Nala and Boomer, pets of the week

Meet Nala and Boomer, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

Cat Owners Fear Cost of Living Crisis Will Impact Their Pets

Animal Kindness Report reveals cat owners are concerned about the cost of living. Cat owners are the most concerned about the cost of living and how it will impact the care they’re able to provide to their pets, according to a groundbreaking new report by the RSPCA and Scottish SPCA.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
Insider

Why some dogs are more scared of fireworks than others

Almost half of dog owners said that their dog was afraid of loud noises, according to a 2013 study. Fireworks can trigger your dog's fight or flight response, which may cause them to run and hide. Your dog may be more scared if they are older, female, neutered, or cross-bred.
PETS
Hampton Times

Local veterinarian turns 85, still helping pets

As a child, Don Shields always had an affinity for two things – pets and medicine. Years later, when it came time to pursue an area of study in college, becoming a veterinarian made perfect sense. It’s been about six decades since Shields embarked on a path that would...
PETS
SheKnows

Dog Owners Say These Calming Drops Are a ‘Miracle’ & They’re on Sale Just in Time for 4TH of July Fireworks

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are a few things we can be certain of every 4th of July. Most of our friends will throw some sort of barbecue even if they’ve totally lost faith in the US government and justice system (it can be hard to focus on celebrating Independence Day when you’re being denied your reproductive freedom), someone in the family is bound to get a sunburn, and no matter where you live, you’ll probably hear...
PET SERVICES
petproductnews.com

4 Dog Food Trends to Watch in 2022

The dog food category—along with what dog owners want from their pets’ food and how they want to get it—continues to evolve, manufacturers and industry analysts report. One common thread that weaves through many of today’s dog food trends is the humanization of dogs, which experts agree is a major driver of consumer behavior and product development.
PET SERVICES
Franklin County Free Press

Meet Eeyore and Boo Boo, pets of the week

Meet Patty Cake and Lotta Ears, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
dogsbestlife.com

5 mistakes new dog parents make and how to get it right

Bringing home a dog is a hugely exciting moment. You’ll now have a new friend to provide you with companionship and love for years to come. But it can be stressful, too. After all, puppies need training, and even a fully-grown dog will take time to settle in. Below,...
PETS
petguide.com

Devastating Statistics Show an Increase in Euthanasia of Cats and Dogs

According to Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters, for the first time in five years, the number of dogs and cats killed in U.S. shelters increased from 347,000 to 355,000. This devastating data is the result of an increase in uptakes after shelters reopened after being closed in 2020 – the following year recorded 8.1 percent more abandoned cats and dogs across the United States. The sudden changes seem to have impacted dogs more than cats, with the intake increased by nearly three times the rate of the adoptions! It’s not looking good for felines, either, as they remain most at risk, with a euthanasia rate twice higher than that of dogs.
ANIMALS
animalwellnessmagazine.com

Teach your dog to enjoy car rides!

While many dogs love “going for drives”, others may find it stressful. Here’s how to teach your dog to enjoy car rides, whatever his age. Hitting the road with your dog can be a wonderful adventure. Whether you’re heading to the local park or embarking on a cross-country trip, sharing the journey with a dog that enjoys the ride and is a good traveler makes all the difference. Ideally, it’s best to start getting your dog used to the car while he’s still a puppy, but with time and patience, you can also teach an adult dog that car rides can be relaxing, fun and.
PETS
