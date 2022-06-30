Tips to Keep Your Pets Safe During Fireworks

Why do cats knead blankets? Cats exhibit a lot of mysterious behavior, and this is just one of the many questions cat parents often ask about their beloved kittens. You have probably caught your cat in a trance-like state, rhythmically pushing its paws in and out of a soft blanket or pillow a few times. This behavior is known as ’kneading’, and cats do it for various reasons. They can also knead on your lap when they feel at ease. If you’re wondering why your cats exhibit this behavior, read on to find out why cats knead and if it is something to worry about.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO