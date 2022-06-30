You'll Get A Kick Out Of This Singing Donkey Going Viral In Texas

Photo: Getty Images

Meet Monte, a 28-year-old donkey from Conroe, Texas!

Monte is going viral for his sensational singing talents on social media , according to Chron .

Pinky Ruggles , 37, adopted the donkey rescue from Texas Miracle Ranch two years ago. At first, Monte was shy and "made no noise at all," Ruggles said. Three days later, however, the donkey made his voice known!

The animals are known for their hee-hawing, but Monte was singing to a different tune. "He started braying and I was like, 'What the hell?' I mean he looked just as confused as I did. I don't know if he'd ever made noise before. We have no clue. He started going off. It's like he knew his life changed. He knew that he was home and his personality just came out full force," Ruggles said.

This became a common occurrence, and Ruggles decided to share Monte's talents on TikTok . According to Chron , the most viral video shows Ruggles wishing Monte a good morning. Monte's response is clearly why the video has over 2.4 million likes and over 13 million views. See it for yourself:

The comments on this video are absolutely hilarious:

"he’s like let me tell you all about the drama that went down in the barn last night!!" one user said.

"Me when my crush says a joke:" said another.

"Mechanic-'can you describe the sound your car is making?' another commenter said.

Other videos Ruggles shares on TikTok are glimpses into donkey life — did you know Monte has horse friends?! "He's always biting at them, running at them and playing with them and messing with them all the time. He loves to harass Ace, my biggest horse. That is his favorite thing. Then bodyguard Jack comes around to scare him off. It's our love triangle. It's like the Days of Our Lives here at the farm."