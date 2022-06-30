ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Port St. Lucie woman wins $1M playing Florida Lottery

By WPTV - Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 39-year-old Port St. Lucie woman turned a $50 lottery ticket into $1 million!. Lottery officials announced this week that LeeAnn Rivera claimed the big prize after playing the 500X...

Click10.com

South Florida man wins $2 million playing lottery scratch-off game

– A Palm Beach County man is about $2 million richer, after claiming a top prize from the $2,000,000 Bonus Cashword scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Richard Awe, 34, of  Boca Raton, purchased his winning ticket from Discount Food Stop, located at 10801 Northeast 13 Avenue in Miami. He chose to receive his winnings  as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

New MONOPOLY themed Florida Lottery scratch-off games hit store shelves July 4th

TALLAHASSEE - If you're a fan of the Florida Lottery's scratch-off games, great news - five new MONOPOLY theme games will hit the shelves on Monday, July 4th. Players will have the chance to pass 'Go' and collect up to $5 million with the new MONOPOLY DOUBLER family of scratch-off games. Prices for the new games range from $1 to $20. The games will feature more than $851 million in cash prizes and over 36.6 million winning tickets! Players will also be able to enter non-winning MONOPOLY DOUBLER tickets into the MONOPOLY Doubler Bonus Play promotion for a chance to win cash prizes of up to $25,000. Two drawings will be held between July 20th and August 3rd. In each drawing two players will each win $25,000, 20 players will each win $5,000, and 75 players will each win $1,000. Scratch-off tickets are a big part of the Florida Lottery's portfolio of games. They make up approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generated more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in the fiscal year 2020-21.   
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

Florida Man Convicted in Multimillion-Dollar Pool Contracting Scheme Across Florida, Including Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Attorney General Ashley Moody today announced the conviction of a Florida man on multiple felony charges for operating a multimillion-dollar pool contracting scheme. Amore’ Pools Inc. owner Brian Washburn defrauded Florida homeowners out of nearly $3 million, often leaving dangerous debris piles and gaping holes...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

Free Attractions, Parks, Tours, and Things to Do in Florida

Admittedly, some of the most popular attractions in Florida are expensive, especially if one has a family. But there are some fun and family-friendly activities that are not only enjoyable (and in some cases educational) but also free. Below is a list of free activities you may want to consider from different areas of the state. Indoor and outdoor listings are included. It is always a good idea to call and confirm hours of operation and any costs to avoid disappointment.
FLORIDA STATE
thedailymiaminews.com

Sober Living in Boynton Beach Florida

If you're considering sober living in Boynton Beach Florida, there are a few things to consider. While many halfway houses have similar amenities, some have more specialized offerings. In addition, halfway houses are also known as transitional homes, and they have onsite nurses and house managers who monitor residents and offer assistance. They also conduct random and daily drug testing and check bags and other personal belongings, as well as serve as a friend and therapist during the early stages of recovery.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Woman arrested for hit and run in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Port St. Lucie was arrested for a hit and run with injuries after striking a man riding a bicycle, per police. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said officers arrested 50-year-old Marie Morris after she struck a 24-year-old man who was riding home from work on his bike.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
treasurecoast.com

St. Lucie County Parks Hosts Back to School Block Party July 16

FORT PIERCE – The Inaugural St. Lucie County Back-to-School Block Party, in conjunction with the Caribbean Community Connection of Orlando and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, will provide free school supplies on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sheraton Plaza Park. Designed for...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

FHP expects record number of drivers during July 4 weekend

Gas prices may still be high, but the Florida Highway Patrol is expecting a record number of Floridians to hit the road this Fourth of July weekend. The FHP is expecting more than 2.6 million Floridians to travel, with nearly 90% traveling by car. Here are the average gas prices...
FLORIDA STATE
Chip Chick

This Guy Won $2 Million Dollars And He Owes It All To His Dog

We've discovered one of the cutest and most surprising lottery stories ever!. Leonard Linton, a 42-year-old man from Pinetta, Florida has recently won the Florida Lottery from using a '100x The Cash' scratch-off game. Leonard does have a special someone to thank for his big winnings - his little dachshund named Ivy!
PINETTA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Celebrity-backed Dave’s Hot Chicken & new Chick-fil-A location headed to South Florida

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Coming soon Brewlihan, Oakland Park John and Stacey Hoolihan’s buzzworthy hub of mead — better known as honey wine — is slated to open at the end of July, adding to the city’s growing cluster of craft-beer bars, breweries and distilleries near ...
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Treasure Coast July 4th Fireworks & Events

Treasure Coast - Friday July 1, 2022: A number of municipalities and venues throughout the Treasure Coast will be celebrating Independence Day with festivities, and fireworks. * Fort Pierce - “Stars Over St. Lucie” 4th of July Celebration. Monday, July 4, 6 – 9:30 pm. Fireworks at...
FORT PIERCE, FL

