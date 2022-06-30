ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Ordered To Appear Before Judge After Being Accused Of Violating Court Order

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
@brittishwilliams/instagram

Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams has been ordered to appear before a judge after prosecutors accused her of breaking the rules while out of jail awaiting trial on wire fraud charges.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, a Missouri federal judge informed Williams and her lawyer to be present for a hearing on July 1.

Williams was indicted on bank and wire fraud charges last year. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri accused the star of misuse of a social security number, making false statements to the IRS and aggravated identity theft.

The star was allowed out on bond and ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device to track her. She is not allowed to leave the state without permission from the court.

@brittishwilliams/instagram

The judge set the July hearing after Williams’ lawyer demanded the reality star’s terms of release be modified. The BB Wives star claimed her spot on the show was being jeopardized by her ankle bracelet.

“The producers of the show do not want the ankle monitor to be visible,” he wrote. “This creates stark limitations on the outfits and costuming that Ms. Williams can utilize. Ms. Williams does not engage in work for which she gets to choose her own outfits and clothes,” her lawyer wrote.

@brittishwilliams/instagram

Further, she said Rihanna’s lingerie company offered her a $30k deal but she had to turn down because the bracelet can’t be visible.

“This lost opportunity cost Ms. Williams at least $30,000 with additional payments that would have been available for Instagram appearances and posts” she claimed.

Prosecutors scoffed at the request accusing Williams of violating the terms of her release multiple times. They said she took a trip to New York in October and flew to Dallas in December 2021 — both without court approval.

@brittishwilliams/instagram

“Even though [Williams] was given extremely lenient travel conditions , [Williams] still violated these conditions simply because she wanted to,” the government said. “Though she claimed the “last minute” trip to Dallas was work-related, her reasoning of not asking permission because she was afraid that authorization would be declined shows [Williams] is willing to violate bond conditions readily, and whenever it suits her, if she believes she will not get caught.”

Prosecutors demanded Williams be thrown in jail until trial.

