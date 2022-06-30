Paralyzed Man Feeds Himself Using Robotic Arm System Connected to a Brain-Computer Interface

The phase, frequency and amplitude of gigahertz acoustic waves can be electrically controlled in a lithium niobate waveguide at millikelvin temperatures. Surface acoustic waves (SAWs) have a crucial - but often overlooked - role in the function of mobile phones, televisions and other electronics devices1,2. They are confined vibrations that travel on the surface of a solid material and are used for signal processing with a very small device footprint. SAW vibrations travel at the speed of sound and so are much slower, and have shorter wavelengths, than electrical signals at the same frequency. At gigahertz frequencies, SAW wavelengths are just a few micrometres, which is why using SAWs for filters or delay lines in telecommunication devices can save so much space.

