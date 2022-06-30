ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Paralyzed Man Feeds Himself Using Robotic Arm System Connected to a Brain-Computer Interface

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory researchers built a robotic arm system connected to a brain-computer interface to help a paralyzed man feed himself for the first time in nearly three decades. It enabled him to manipulate a knife and fork...

scitechdaily.com

Google’s Powerful Artificial Intelligence Spotlights a Human Cognitive Glitch

It is easy for people to mistake fluent speech for fluent thought. When you read a sentence like this one, your past experience leads you to believe that it’s written by a thinking, feeling human. And, in this instance, there is indeed a human typing these words: [Hi, there!] But these days, some sentences that appear remarkably humanlike are actually generated by AI systems that have been trained on massive amounts of human text.
SOFTWARE
Interesting Engineering

There's an app for that: AI uses sound of urine stream to monitor urological health

An artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm can now listen to patients pass urine in order to successfully and efficiently identify abnormal flows and the corresponding health issues, according to a press release published on July 2nd. The deep learning tool is appropriately called Audioflow, and it has thus far performed almost as well as a specialist machine used in clinics and provided similar results to urology residents.
CELL PHONES
The Next Web

When will I be able to upload my brain to a computer?

READER QUESTION: I am 59 years old, and in reasonably good health. Is it possible that I will live long enough to put my brain into a computer? — Richard Dixon. We often imagine that human consciousness is as simple as input and output of electrical signals within a network of processing units – therefore comparable to a computer. Reality, however, is much more complicated. For starters, we don’t actually know how much information the human brain can hold.
COMPUTERS
Freethink

Tiny robotic crab, controlled by lasers, can run, twist, and jump

Just fractions of a millimetre across, a new bio-inspired robot can complete a complex range of motions when hit by a sequence of laser pulses. The crab’s structure is far more sophisticated than many existing robots of the same size, but can still be manufactured using a relatively simple process. Its design could open up promising opportunities in research and medicine.
ENGINEERING
LiveScience

Does the human body replace itself every 7 years?

There are trillions of cells in your body, but the cells that you have today are not all the exact same cells that you had yesterday. Over time, cells age and become damaged, so your body's cells are constantly replicating, creating their own replacements. This constant cellular activity has sparked...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Protecting the brain from dementia-inducing abnormal protein aggregates

In order to maintain cellular homeostasis (i.e., a state of equilibrium), cells undergo selective autophagy or self-degradation of unwanted proteins. Autophagy receptors control this process, by mediating the selection of a target protein that is then "cleared." Tau proteins—which otherwise play an important role in stabilizing and maintaining the internal...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Next Web

What happens if we put a ‘sentient’ AI inside of a lab-grown brain?

A team of scientists at the Max Planck Society recently published astounding new research indicating they’ve pushed the field of “organoids,” to a bold new frontier. Up front: Organoids are synthetic biological constructs that mimic human organs to various degrees. Scientists grow organoids by programming stem cell...
ENGINEERING
MedicalXpress

An artificial intelligence probe to help see tumor malignancy

Tumor malignancy identification plays an essential role in clinical management of cancer. Currently, biopsy is the gold standard for malignancy identification in most tumor cases, it is, however, invasive that can cause great discomfort to patients, and potentially increase the risk of distant metastases due to the complex sampling process. With the development of molecular imaging probes, non-invasive medical imaging approaches, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), fluorescence imaging (FI), computed tomography, and ultrasound, etc., have been used for non-invasive tumor diagnosis. Nevertheless, majority of imaging strategies are often dependent on imaging probes that lack specificity for identification of tumor malignancy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

A ‘Plug and Play’ Biobattery Has Been Discovered by Researchers Using Bacteria

Finding ways to supply power in remote areas has become a growing field of research as our technological needs increase as well as the Internet of Things attaches our sensors and devices more frequently. Battery Lifespan. Professor Seokheun Sean Choi has been working on biobatteries, which produce electricity through bacterial...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Asthmatics may soon breathe easier thanks to new breakthrough

New research led by Edith Cowan University has made an important discovery that could lead to more effective treatments for the world's 262 million asthma sufferers. A study led by Dr. Stacey Reinke (ECU) and Dr. Craig Wheelock (Karolinska Institute, Sweden) found severe asthmatics have a distinct biochemical (metabolite) profile detectable in their urine, compared to mild-to-moderate asthmatics and healthy individuals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Machine learning goes with the flow

An artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm trained to listen to patients pass urine is able to identify abnormal flows and could be a useful and cost-effective means of monitoring and managing urology patients at home. It is presented today at the European Association of Urology annual congress (EAU22), in Amsterdam. The...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Determining MRI scanning restrictions for patients with medical implants

In general, patients with medical implants cannot undergo MRI examinations as the magnetic fields used by the MRI to create an image can interact with implants, resulting in a variety of potential safety hazards, such as forces, vibrations, and tissue heating. The latter is difficult to quantify because it depends on a number of factors such as patient anatomy and location of the implant. Simulations can help with these decisions on MRI imaging, but current simulations take some time. For his Ph.D. research, Peter Stijnman developed a new, faster simulation approach that drastically speeds up tissue heating evaluation.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Developed AI Identifies the Shortest Path to Human Happiness

Deep Longevity, in collaboration with Harvard Medical School, presents a deep learning approach to mental health. Deep Longevity has published a paper in Aging-US outlining a machine learning approach to human psychology in collaboration with Nancy Etcoff, Ph.D., Harvard Medical School, an authority on happiness and beauty. The authors created...
MENTAL HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Rapid Crop Authenticity Verification Aided by Algorithm Advancement

Recently, the crop quality intelligent perception team of Hefei Institute of Intelligent Machinery, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has developed a new algorithm in the direction of near-infrared spectroscopy, which is suitable for high-throughput identification of the authenticity of crop varieties. The related...
AGRICULTURE
Interesting Engineering

How do painkillers work? The hidden science behind medication is growing clearer

Without the ability to feel pain, life is more dangerous. To avoid injury, pain tells us to use a hammer more gently, wait for the soup to cool, or put on gloves in a snowball fight. Those with rare inherited disorders that leave them without the ability to feel pain are unable to protect themselves from environmental threats, leading to broken bones, damaged skin, infections, and ultimately a shorter life span.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Electrical control of quantum acoustics

The phase, frequency and amplitude of gigahertz acoustic waves can be electrically controlled in a lithium niobate waveguide at millikelvin temperatures. Surface acoustic waves (SAWs) have a crucial - but often overlooked - role in the function of mobile phones, televisions and other electronics devices1,2. They are confined vibrations that travel on the surface of a solid material and are used for signal processing with a very small device footprint. SAW vibrations travel at the speed of sound and so are much slower, and have shorter wavelengths, than electrical signals at the same frequency. At gigahertz frequencies, SAW wavelengths are just a few micrometres, which is why using SAWs for filters or delay lines in telecommunication devices can save so much space.
CELL PHONES
technologynetworks.com

Artificial Intelligence Detects New Family of Genes in Gut Bacteria

Using artificial intelligence, UT Southwestern researchers have discovered a new family of sensing genes in enteric bacteria that are linked by structure and probably function, but not genetic sequence. The findings, published in PNAS, offer a new way of identifying the role of genes in unrelated species and could lead to new ways to fight intestinal bacterial infections.
SCIENCE

