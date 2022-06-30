ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Fact check: Image showing news story on LGBTQ Marine uniform pin is fabricated

By BrieAnna J. Frank, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The claim: Global News reported Marines can wear LBGTQ+ pin on uniform

As Pride Month draws to a close, some social media posts are claiming the Marine Corps recently announced a policy to give service members a new means of self-expression.

“U.S. Marines now able to wear LGBTQ+ pin on uniform,” reads a June 24 Facebook post that purports to show a headline from Canada-based outlet Global News.

The claim was shared more than 350 times in six days and surfaced in other social media posts as well .

But no such article exists. The reporter identified in the screenshot said she didn't write any such story, and an Instagram user with the same username as the Facebook poster acknowledged the article screenshot was fabricated.

There's also no evidence the Marine Corps has updated its policy to allow such pins.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the claim for comment.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Reporter says no such article was written

Though the Facebook post features a screenshot purporting to be that of a June 22 Global News article, no such story came up in a USA TODAY search of the outlet's website or the reporter's author page .

Kathryn Mannie, the reporter whom the post identified as the author of the article, said in a June 28 email she did not write it and that the outlet was working to get the content removed.

The Instagram account notinregz posted a screenshot of the June 24 Facebook post on June 29 saying, "I made this fake article and everyone got baited."

Mannie did write an article about the Marines earlier in the month that appears to be the basis of the altered headline in the post. The June 2 story has the same byline and timestamp as the one seen on the Facebook post, though its headline and date were altered.

USA TODAY found no evidence such pins are now allowed by the Marine Corps.

The branch's policy on flags says it applies to "public displays or depictions of flags by Service members and civilian employees in all Department of Defense work places, common access areas, and public areas."

In June 2021, then-Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the Department of Defense would maintain its policy banning the display or depiction of unofficial flags at its facilities and that there “won’t be an exception made this month for the pride flag.”

Kirby said the decision in “no way reflects any lack of respect or admiration for people of the LGBTQ+ community.”  Rather, he said it marked a continuation of a July 2020 policy that outlined which flags military members are authorized to display. In addition to the American flag, the policy allows military personnel to display flags of states and territories, military service flags and the POW/MIA flag.

There is no mention of a change to this policy from reputable news outlets or in a list of recent Marine Corps news releases

Fact check: The Biden administration has flown Pride flags in Muslim-majority countries

Our rating: Altered

Based on our research, we rate ALTERED an image that purports to show that Global News reported Marines can now wear a LGBTQ+ pin on their uniforms.  Global News told USA TODAY no such article exists, and a social media user admitted fabricating the screenshot. There is no evidence the Marines updated their July 2020 policy on the display of unofficial flags.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here .

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Image showing news story on LGBTQ Marine uniform pin is fabricated

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global News#News Article#Racism#The Marine Corps#U S Marines
BGR.com

This red flag may tell you if someone hacked into your Facebook account

For the umpteenth time in the life of the social networking giant, Facebook is preparing to implement a top-to-bottom overhaul of its signature blue app in the face of a serious competitive threat. After making Snapchat-style Stories and TikTok-inspired Reels the centerpiece of the Instagram experience, Meta-owned Facebook is now preparing to make the TikTok-ification of the Facebook app even more pronounced.
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Poll reveals white Americans see an increase in discrimination against other white people and less against other racial groups

Despite largely holding the political, economic and social levers of power, nearly a third of white Americans say they have seen “a lot more” discrimination against white people in the past five years – and more than half of them say they have not seen a rise in discrimination against Black and Latino Americans. A May 2022 University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll further found that a majority of white Americans do not believe that there has been a rise in discrimination against minority groups. In stark contrast, the poll found a large majority of Black Americans believe they have been on...
SOCIETY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

517K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy