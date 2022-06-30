Sheree Whitfield Says Porsha Williams Should Have Drew Sidora’s Peach On Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Drew Sidora might be hoping to promote her Drop It With Drew program this season on Real Housewives of Atlanta . But Sheree Whitfield wants to DROP Drew from the show. The two have been going at it since Sheree’s big return this season . Things started off on the wrong foot when Drew tried to spill the tea that Sheree allegedly doesn’t pay their mutual assistant . But Drew has assistant problems of her own, thanks to husband Ralph Pittman .

Since RHOA has started airing, Sheree has continuously come for Drew on social media . And now she’s coming for her peach. Instagram account The Peach Report Daily caught a Twitter comment Sheree made regarding Drew. A user wrote, “Chatted with @drewsidora all about Drop It with Drew, her relationship with her husband playing out on camera, Twitter drama with Sheree and love for Porsha [Williams] .”

Sheree replied to the tweet, “Well let me share some wisdom…give @ porsha4real your [peach emoji], boo.” She added her signature saying, “who gon check me boo” as a hashtag. Ok, I love Sheree but enough. We have got to move on from that line before it becomes uncool. If it hasn’t already.

Fans seemed divided in the comments, with a few reminding Sheree where she would be without Porsha leaving the show. Said one, “Now Sheree you know you wouldn’t have had a peach either if Porsha was to come back.” Another added, “And Sheree how many times have your peach been recycled. Leave that girl alone.”

But it’s doubtful these two will stop feuding anytime soon. Back in May, the castmates fought online again over this shared assistant mess. Drew started the drama by asking her Twitter followers , “What do y’all think about my assistant Anthony ?” Drew definitely wanted to get her engagement up with that tweet. Sheree took the bait and responded , “Instead of paying 3 assistants when you aren’t working, you should invest that in a REAL marriage counselor # RHOA #RespectTheOG #LyingAss.”

The two went back and forth a few more times. Drew told Sheree to keep her husband’s name out of her mouth . Sheree wanted to know “or WHAT? ” Drew then took a dig at She by Sheree joggers. And Sheree ended things by saying Drew can’t keep her marriage straight. Sheree deleted the tweet, but it’s clear that this feud is far from over.

