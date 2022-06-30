UCLA and USC to leave Pac-12 for Big Ten in 2024

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. - MARCH 18: Jules Bernard (1) of the UCLA Bruins grabs a rebound against the Michigan State Spartans in the First Four round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament. (Photo credit: Andy Hancock/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
As a kid, Erik Rogers loved Madonna. “I grew up in a music era where women were confident in what they did…women from the heart,” Rogers said. “I think I just became attached to that vibe.”. Today, Rogers performs as Alicia Moore at Lansing’s Ellison Brewing Company...
Mosquitos that were collected for testing by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories, or MDHHS BOL, in Bay County have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus, or JCV. JCV is the first mosquito-borne virus to be detected in 2022. JCV is spread to mosquitos when they feed on animals that have the virus in their blood. JCV is spread to people when they are bit by infected mosquitos. MDHHS said that most of these cases occur during late spring through mid-fall. In a statement, MDHHS reminded residents that the best way to protect against JCV...
Michigan State and the Ingham County Health Department are setting up COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children aged six months to five years old after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, recently approved the vaccine for use among the age group. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with MSU to provide the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to the members of our community," Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said in a press release. "The vaccine for children under the age of 5 offers significant protection from COVID-19 and will further contribute to protecting our community."Clinics will...
MSU students and East Lansing community members looking to exercise a green thumb and some back muscles can volunteer at an MSU Pollinator Garden from 12-1p.m. on June 30. MSU's Office of Sustainability is looking for volunteers to help pull weeds at the Pollinator Garden located along the River Trail, on the northwest side of the Minskoff Pavilion at 651 N Shaw Lane. "Drop in during your lunch hour to help keep our campus beautiful," read an online event posting. "Learn tips from a native plant and gardening expert."The event posting asks that volunteers bring gloves and a hand tool, though limited amounts of weeding tools will be available for volunteers to use.The garden was established along the river in 2020. "Pollinator gardens are a nice way to provision hungry pollinators with some food," according to an article on the MSU College of Natural Science's Michigan Pollinator Initiative webpage, which aims to address issues related to pollinators and pollination in Michigan.
"A woman gets to decide whether she will reproduce"Hundreds gathered at the steps of the Capitol in an emotionally charged protest against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Organized by Bans off our Body, a Planned Parenthood organization, Rep. Lori Pohutsky, Sen. Curtis Hertel, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sarah Wallet and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were speakers at the event, calling the day "a dark day" in American history. Though many on the Capitol's lawn shed tears, there was a focus on taking action rather than despair. "We cannot stew in the moment," Whitmer said. "We must turn it...
The Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that established a constitutional right to an abortion, has sparked both feelings of outrage and triumph amongst local residents. Reactions from local students, lawmakers, anti-abortion and abortion-rights groups on Friday all contribute to the polarized nature of the issue of abortion rights. "I'm f------ mad," criminal justice senior Hannah Kindree said. "The fact that everything that is put in place to help people like me, the fact that it can go away at such an alarming speed really, genuinely terrifies me."Kindree expressed fear that the overturn of this...
Six of the seven defendants charged in connection with fraudulent claims to the Healing Assistance Fund have been sentenced.According to the Lansing State Journal, Mary Riley, the sixth defendant, was sentenced on June 17. She pled guilty to a count of false pretenses of $20,000 or more and was ordered to pay MSU a total of $41,243.Riley, along with the other defendants, was offered three years of probation and no jail time if the restitution is paid. In May 2019, MSUPD released a press release stating that the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office issued arrest warrants resulting in 22 fraudulent claims of over $527,000.The other defendants who pled guilty include Corey Riley and Tammy, Donita, Marcetta and Porter Johnson. The Healing Fund was initially frozen in July 2018 due to possible fraudulent claims. In December 2018, it was announced the fund would be discontinued. It was re-established in early 2019.Those eligible for use of the fund are those who received treatment from ex-MSU doctor Larry Nassar and parents, guardians or spouses of those who received treatment.
During the month of June, there are tons of fun ways to celebrate Pride, through parades, alt proms, donating to your favorite LGBTQ+ organizations or reading LGBTQ+ literature. Another option is to shop local and support your city's LGBTQ+ community. Lansing has a diverse array of LGBTQ-owned small businesses to choose from.Metro RetroOwned by Ted Stewart, Metro Retro is a fun and funky vintage store stuffed full of New Girl-esque dresses, fun knick-knacks, vintage costume jewelry and so much more. Beyond being the go-to vintage store for hundreds in Lansing, Metro Retro holds an important space in the local LGBTQ+...
Michigan State University has received its second gold rating from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education, or AASHE.The organization's Sustainability Tracking Assessment & Rating System, or STARS program is a framework of self-reported categories that rates higher education institutions on their efforts towards sustainability. Ratings are updated every three years, and MSU attained its first gold rating in 2019."This gold rating is a point of pride for Spartans, especially from an organization that specializes in higher education," said President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. in a press release Monday, June 6. ""Still, we always strive to do...
Hundreds gathered at the Michigan State Capitol to join in a worldwide protest against gun violence organized by March For Our Lives Saturday morning. People of all ages crowded onto the Capitol lawn to listen to students, teachers and lawmakers speak out against the current epidemic of gun violence. This comes after multiple mass shootings in the last few months, especially in school settings - including shootings in Oxford, Michigan, Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, among others.Okemos High School senior and March For Our Lives Co-Chair Neelu Jaberi said students are frustrated that politicians have not enacted change. "It can be incredibly...
Ninety more women have joined in filing federal claims against the FBI for the mishandling of its investigation into sexual abuse by ex-MSU doctor Larry Nassar, according to an AP News report.Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman are among the 90 women seeking over $1 billion in damages under the Federal Tort Claims Act, which enables people who have been harmed by negligent or wrongful actions of the federal government to seek redress.The group joins 13 other survivors who on April 20 filed separate claims against the FBI for negligent failure to investigate Nassar's sexual abuse allegations. Two...
Michigan State University students and Pi Alpha Phi fraternity members Ethan Cao, Hoang Pham, and Andrew Nguyen were arraigned and charged with hazing in relation to the death of pledge member, Phat Nguyen, on June 3. Cao, Pham and Andrew Nguyen were charged with one felony count of hazing resulting in death and three misdemeanor counts of hazing resulting in physical injury, according to East Lansing's District Court Register of Actions. However, cases of death by hazing are extremely rare in Ingham County, dating back to before the Michigan Law of Hazing was enacted in 2004."This is the first suspected...
Comments / 0