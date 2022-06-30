Biden pledges climate action despite ‘devastating’ Supreme Court ruling

Tweet

President Biden on Thursday pledged to carry on with climate action despite a Supreme Court ruling that restricted how his administration can respond to worsening global warming.

The president called the ruling curbing the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) power “devastating” but said his administration would continue to look for ways to mitigate global warming.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling in West Virginia vs. EPA is another devastating decision that aims to take our country backwards,” he said in a statement.

“While this decision risks damaging our nation’s ability to keep our air clean and combat climate change, I will not relent in using my lawful authorities to protect public health and tackle the climate crisis,” he added.

Biden said the administration will keep using “lawful executive authority including the EPA’s legally-upheld authorities” to promote clean air and prevent climate change from worsening.

“Our fight against climate change must carry forward, and it will,” he said.

The high court on Thursday limited what regulatory tools the EPA has at its disposal to prevent climate pollution that comes from power plants.

Specifically, it said the EPA couldn’t follow the Obama administration’s approach of using mechanisms that aimed to induce a switch away from coal plants and toward cleaner power sources because it was not authorized by Congress.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan similarly said in a statement Thursday that he was “committed to using the full scope of EPA’s authorities to protect communities and reduce the pollution that is driving climate change.”