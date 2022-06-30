Priority Customer Notification of a scheduled Temporary Change in Disinfection – FGUA Lehigh Acres System

Green Life Farms, a controlled-environment agriculture grower in the Southeast, added packaging equipment to its production area at the company’s 2.5-acre Babcock Farm in Punta Gorda for its packaged herb products. Green Life Farms sells packaged herbs, including basil, chives, cilantro, dill, mint, parsley and oregano among others, under a long-term contract with a meal kit delivery company. The new packaging equipment utilizes microperforated film and will convey, package and print lot codes on Green Life Farms’ fresh-cut herb pouches at a rate of 50 units per minute, which significantly reduces the manual labor required to fill large orders.

PUNTA GORDA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO