Lehigh Acres, FL

Priority Customer Notification of a scheduled Temporary Change in Disinfection – FGUA Lehigh Acres System

By Admin
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Lehigh Acres Gazette
 2 days ago
What: Scheduled Temporary Modification of Disinfection Treatment – Priority Customer Notification. Where: Lehigh Acres, FL – Lehigh Acres Service Area. The Florida Governmental Utility Authority (FGUA) will be conducting a routine temporary change in the disinfection treatment process and system flushing as part of its regular, prudent utility practice beginning on...

#Water Systems#Disinfectant#Disinfection#Water Treatment#Temporary Change#Fl
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

