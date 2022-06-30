ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

The Big City With the Highest Rent in Every State

By Michael B. Sauter
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02UkwX_0gR6k4z200 Median rents have hit record highs across the country, thanks to inflation and pandemic-related shortages of housing and building supplies. In many parts of the country, people who choose to rent may find it difficult to meet conventional wisdom’s rule that monthly rent should not exceed 30% of one’s monthly income. While rent prices are much more affordable in some parts of the country, in most states there is at least one metropolitan area where rents are especially high.

To find the metro area with the highest rent in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median gross rent from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey. It is important to note that the figures reflected here are for 2020, the most recent data available through the census. While prices today are much higher across much of the country, the most expensive rental market in each state in 2020 is likely still one of the most expensive markets in 2022. The 2020 median rent nationwide was $1,096. In 29 of the 50 states, there is at least one metro area with a higher 2020 median gross rent.

Housing costs reflect the income levels of the population living there. Housing costs tend to be more expensive in wealthier communities. Of the 50 metro areas on this list, 41 have higher typical household incomes compared to their home state. The San Jose metropolitan area, which has the highest 2020 median gross rent, at $2,365, has a median household income of $129,348, compared to the U.S. value of $64,994. This is the richest town in every state .

As a result of those higher incomes, most of the metro areas on this list with the highest rents were actually relatively affordable in 2020. Nationwide, 2020 median gross rent comes to 29.6% of household income. In 31 of the metro areas with the most expensive rent in each state, that figure is lower. In the Columbus metro area, 2020 median gross rent is equal to just 23.5% of income. 2022 rents have risen considerably, so this figure has almost certainly increased in many of these metro areas in the past two years. These are the U.S. cities where the most families need food stamps .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TWfEA_0gR6k4z200

Alabama: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,032 (Alabama: $811)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 28.2% (Alabama: 28.8%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 23.0% (Alabama: 30.8%)
> Median home value: $211,600 (Alabama: $149,600)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MKmtT_0gR6k4z200

Alaska: Fairbanks
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,297 (Alaska: $1,240)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 27.3% (Alaska: 27.5%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 41.1% (Alaska: 35.2%)
> Median home value: $240,300 (Alaska: $275,600)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDqiC_0gR6k4z200

Arizona: Flagstaff
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,185 (Arizona: $1,097)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 31.5% (Arizona: 29.0%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 39.2% (Arizona: 34.7%)
> Median home value: $299,100 (Arizona: $242,000)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g0wN6_0gR6k4z200

Arkansas: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers
> Median monthly rental cost: $868 (Arkansas: $760)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 24.9% (Arkansas: 27.2%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 39.3% (Arkansas: 34.2%)
> Median home value: $186,500 (Arkansas: $133,600)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ep5Eg_0gR6k4z200

California: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara
> Median monthly rental cost: $2,365 (California: $1,586)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 28.0% (California: 32.2%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 43.4% (California: 44.7%)
> Median home value: $1,041,800 (California: $538,500)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32KkD6_0gR6k4z200

Colorado: Boulder
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,582 (Colorado: $1,335)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 33.7% (Colorado: 30.6%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 36.4% (Colorado: 33.8%)
> Median home value: $539,100 (Colorado: $369,900)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c2r51_0gR6k4z200

Connecticut: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,511 (Connecticut: $1,201)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 32.2% (Connecticut: 30.8%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 33.3% (Connecticut: 33.9%)
> Median home value: $433,000 (Connecticut: $279,700)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ewVRx_0gR6k4z200

Delaware: Dover
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,110 (Delaware: $1,150)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 32.0% (Delaware: 29.7%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 31.2% (Delaware: 28.6%)
> Median home value: $226,600 (Delaware: $258,300)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 1

*Because Dover is the only eligible metro in Delaware, it is the metro with the highest rent by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ir4uw_0gR6k4z200

Florida: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,408 (Florida: $1,218)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 36.8% (Florida: 33.3%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 40.2% (Florida: 33.8%)
> Median home value: $298,400 (Florida: $232,000)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQVAw_0gR6k4z200

Georgia: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,205 (Georgia: $1,042)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 29.8% (Georgia: 29.6%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 35.8% (Georgia: 36.0%)
> Median home value: $233,700 (Georgia: $190,200)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32NHvd_0gR6k4z200

Hawaii: Urban Honolulu
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,779 (Hawaii: $1,651)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 33.4% (Hawaii: 32.5%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 42.5% (Hawaii: 39.7%)
> Median home value: $702,300 (Hawaii: $636,400)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZIc1J_0gR6k4z200

Idaho: Coeur d'Alene
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,037 (Idaho: $887)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 29.3% (Idaho: 27.9%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 28.7% (Idaho: 29.2%)
> Median home value: $294,100 (Idaho: $235,600)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8jO0_0gR6k4z200

Illinois: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,155 (Illinois: $1,038)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 28.9% (Illinois: 28.7%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 35.2% (Illinois: 33.7%)
> Median home value: $247,400 (Illinois: $202,100)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8zf8_0gR6k4z200

Indiana: Columbus
> Median monthly rental cost: $940 (Indiana: $844)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 23.5% (Indiana: 28.3%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 29.1% (Indiana: 30.5%)
> Median home value: $163,400 (Indiana: $148,900)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oauai_0gR6k4z200

Iowa: Iowa City
> Median monthly rental cost: $957 (Iowa: $806)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 33.2% (Iowa: 26.7%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 40.1% (Iowa: 28.8%)
> Median home value: $228,600 (Iowa: $153,900)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13oB6B_0gR6k4z200

Kansas: Lawrence
> Median monthly rental cost: $952 (Kansas: $863)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 29.4% (Kansas: 27.0%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 49.3% (Kansas: 33.8%)
> Median home value: $212,400 (Kansas: $157,600)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gjw55_0gR6k4z200

Kentucky: Lexington-Fayette
> Median monthly rental cost: $887 (Kentucky: $783)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 27.8% (Kentucky: 27.1%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 40.2% (Kentucky: 32.4%)
> Median home value: $193,700 (Kentucky: $147,100)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ycJv_0gR6k4z200

Louisiana: New Orleans-Metairie
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,017 (Louisiana: $876)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 33.5% (Louisiana: 32.3%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 36.3% (Louisiana: 33.4%)
> Median home value: $205,500 (Louisiana: $168,100)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pboeT_0gR6k4z200

Maine: Portland-South Portland
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,115 (Maine: $873)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 28.7% (Maine: 28.6%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 27.9% (Maine: 27.1%)
> Median home value: $273,100 (Maine: $198,000)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEESb_0gR6k4z200

Maryland: California-Lexington Park
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,436 (Maryland: $1,415)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 26.5% (Maryland: 29.7%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 29.7% (Maryland: 32.9%)
> Median home value: $318,500 (Maryland: $325,400)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0knPig_0gR6k4z200

Massachusetts: Boston-Cambridge-Newton
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,555 (Massachusetts: $1,336)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 29.3% (Massachusetts: 29.6%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 38.3% (Massachusetts: 37.5%)
> Median home value: $461,500 (Massachusetts: $398,800)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LYWMy_0gR6k4z200

Michigan: Ann Arbor
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,161 (Michigan: $892)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 30.6% (Michigan: 29.3%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 38.5% (Michigan: 28.3%)
> Median home value: $278,500 (Michigan: $162,600)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OCmhS_0gR6k4z200

Minnesota: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,144 (Minnesota: $1,010)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 28.2% (Minnesota: 28.2%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 29.6% (Minnesota: 28.1%)
> Median home value: $271,600 (Minnesota: $235,700)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28LXRm_0gR6k4z200

Mississippi: Gulfport-Biloxi
> Median monthly rental cost: $897 (Mississippi: $789)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 30.3% (Mississippi: 29.6%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 34.0% (Mississippi: 31.2%)
> Median home value: $153,600 (Mississippi: $125,500)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJFix_0gR6k4z200

Missouri: Kansas City
> Median monthly rental cost: $989 (Missouri: $843)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 27.4% (Missouri: 27.6%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 34.8% (Missouri: 32.9%)
> Median home value: $196,000 (Missouri: $163,600)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFmw7_0gR6k4z200

Montana: Missoula
> Median monthly rental cost: $908 (Montana: $836)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 29.3% (Montana: 27.7%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 41.4% (Montana: 31.5%)
> Median home value: $302,200 (Montana: $244,900)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00njjZ_0gR6k4z200

Nebraska: Omaha-Council Bluffs
> Median monthly rental cost: $952 (Nebraska: $857)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 27.4% (Nebraska: 26.3%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 34.2% (Nebraska: 33.8%)
> Median home value: $181,200 (Nebraska: $164,000)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=120M1E_0gR6k4z200

Nevada: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,181 (Nevada: $1,159)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 30.9% (Nevada: 30.0%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 45.2% (Nevada: 42.9%)
> Median home value: $285,100 (Nevada: $290,200)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02fbxE_0gR6k4z200

New Hampshire: Manchester-Nashua
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,217 (New Hampshire: $1,145)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 29.2% (New Hampshire: 28.6%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 34.3% (New Hampshire: 28.8%)
> Median home value: $287,900 (New Hampshire: $272,300)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 1

*Because Manchester-Nashua is the only eligible metro in New Hampshire, it is the metro with the highest rent by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UqOCS_0gR6k4z200

New Jersey: Trenton-Princeton
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,311 (New Jersey: $1,368)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 30.6% (New Jersey: 30.3%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 36.5% (New Jersey: 36.0%)
> Median home value: $290,100 (New Jersey: $343,500)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nndOY_0gR6k4z200

New Mexico: Santa Fe
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,092 (New Mexico: $857)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 27.9% (New Mexico: 29.3%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 28.8% (New Mexico: 32.0%)
> Median home value: $294,800 (New Mexico: $175,700)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dO52n_0gR6k4z200

New York: New York-Newark-Jersey City
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,483 (New York: $1,315)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 31.0% (New York: 30.8%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 48.4% (New York: 45.9%)
> Median home value: $465,400 (New York: $325,000)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TG0CZ_0gR6k4z200

North Carolina: Raleigh-Cary
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,162 (North Carolina: $932)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 27.5% (North Carolina: 28.6%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 34.2% (North Carolina: 34.3%)
> Median home value: $268,900 (North Carolina: $182,100)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D3gWH_0gR6k4z200

North Dakota: Bismarck
> Median monthly rental cost: $877 (North Dakota: $828)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 24.9% (North Dakota: 24.4%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 29.6% (North Dakota: 37.5%)
> Median home value: $254,900 (North Dakota: $199,900)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07UP65_0gR6k4z200

Ohio: Columbus
> Median monthly rental cost: $981 (Ohio: $825)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 26.9% (Ohio: 27.5%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 38.2% (Ohio: 33.7%)
> Median home value: $195,900 (Ohio: $151,400)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UL74_0gR6k4z200

Oklahoma: Oklahoma City
> Median monthly rental cost: $887 (Oklahoma: $818)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 27.6% (Oklahoma: 27.2%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 35.6% (Oklahoma: 33.9%)
> Median home value: $162,600 (Oklahoma: $142,400)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Pz1u_0gR6k4z200

Oregon: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,345 (Oregon: $1,173)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 29.9% (Oregon: 30.3%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 37.7% (Oregon: 37.2%)
> Median home value: $392,000 (Oregon: $336,700)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOqJq_0gR6k4z200

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,172 (Pennsylvania: $958)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 30.0% (Pennsylvania: 28.6%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 32.8% (Pennsylvania: 31.0%)
> Median home value: $259,500 (Pennsylvania: $187,500)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cco7f_0gR6k4z200

Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick
> Median monthly rental cost: $993 (Rhode Island: $1,031)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 28.9% (Rhode Island: 29.0%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 38.0% (Rhode Island: 38.4%)
> Median home value: $290,500 (Rhode Island: $276,600)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 1

*Because Providence-Warwick is the only eligible metro in Rhode Island, it is the metro with the highest rent by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iyava_0gR6k4z200

South Carolina: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,203 (South Carolina: $918)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 31.1% (South Carolina: 29.7%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 25.4% (South Carolina: 29.9%)
> Median home value: $295,000 (South Carolina: $170,100)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFHWe_0gR6k4z200

South Dakota: Rapid City
> Median monthly rental cost: $870 (South Dakota: $761)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 28.3% (South Dakota: 25.2%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 30.0% (South Dakota: 32.0%)
> Median home value: $199,100 (South Dakota: $174,600)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZOaR_0gR6k4z200

Tennessee: Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,135 (Tennessee: $897)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 28.8% (Tennessee: 28.8%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 34.4% (Tennessee: 33.5%)
> Median home value: $262,900 (Tennessee: $177,600)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47fW7u_0gR6k4z200

Texas: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,326 (Texas: $1,082)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 28.7% (Texas: 29.1%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 41.4% (Texas: 37.7%)
> Median home value: $303,300 (Texas: $187,200)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bSmK9_0gR6k4z200

Utah: Salt Lake City
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,171 (Utah: $1,090)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 28.0% (Utah: 27.8%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 31.8% (Utah: 29.5%)
> Median home value: $329,200 (Utah: $305,400)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bei4i_0gR6k4z200

Vermont: Burlington-South Burlington
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,248 (Vermont: $999)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 31.7% (Vermont: 29.8%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 33.2% (Vermont: 28.7%)
> Median home value: $285,200 (Vermont: $230,900)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 1

*Because Burlington-South Burlington is the only eligible metro in Vermont, it is the metro with the highest rent by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28tzap_0gR6k4z200

Virginia: Charlottesville
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,260 (Virginia: $1,257)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 29.4% (Virginia: 28.8%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 36.2% (Virginia: 33.3%)
> Median home value: $304,700 (Virginia: $282,800)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32vlSb_0gR6k4z200

Washington: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,589 (Washington: $1,337)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 28.8% (Washington: 29.1%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 39.8% (Washington: 36.7%)
> Median home value: $471,900 (Washington: $366,800)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fUura_0gR6k4z200

West Virginia: Morgantown
> Median monthly rental cost: $831 (West Virginia: $732)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 31.4% (West Virginia: 28.9%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 36.4% (West Virginia: 26.3%)
> Median home value: $181,600 (West Virginia: $123,200)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4cal_0gR6k4z200

Wisconsin: Madison
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,080 (Wisconsin: $872)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 27.8% (Wisconsin: 27.0%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 38.2% (Wisconsin: 32.9%)
> Median home value: $260,600 (Wisconsin: $189,200)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wVxiE_0gR6k4z200

Wyoming: Cheyenne
> Median monthly rental cost: $933 (Wyoming: $853)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 27.4% (Wyoming: 26.3%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 27.4% (Wyoming: 29.0%)
> Median home value: $239,900 (Wyoming: $228,000)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 2

Methodology

To determine the metro with the highest rent in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median gross rent from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

We used the 384 metropolitan statistical areas as delineated by the United States Office of Management and Budget and used by the Census Bureau as our definition of metros.

Metros were excluded if median gross rent was not available in the 2020 ACS, if there were fewer than 500 renter-occupied housing units, or if the sampling error associated with a metro’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a metro’s median gross rent was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all metros’ median gross rents. We similarly excluded metros that had a sampling error too high for their population, using the same definition.

Metros were ranked based on the median gross rent. To break ties, we used the median gross rent as a share of household income.

Additional information on median gross rent as a share of household income, share of households occupied by renters, and median home value are also five-year estimates from the 2020 ACS. Because the Census Bureau didn’t release one-year estimates for 2020 due to data collection issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, all ACS data are five-year estimates.

