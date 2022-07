Confronting and solving manifestations of the opioid epidemic is the single greatest challenge cities face today. It is an existential challenge, and success is necessary to achieve all the other progressive objectives for which cities are an incubator. Solving the problems unleashed by the opioid epidemic is challenging because it forces those of us who are liberal to confront our own ideological biases, and to recognize both the promise and limitations of compassion. While there are a range of compassionate responses to the opioid epidemic that are necessary, they are insufficient on their own, and will fail completely without an aggressive and relentless campaign against crime.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO