ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Fire Department Getting New Commissioner Friday

By Asher Klein
NECN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston is getting a new fire commissioner Friday. Paul Burke, a 32-year veteran of the Boston Fire Department, begins as its commissioner Friday, Mayor Michelle Wu announced, calling...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Boston Closes Roads to Accommodate Fourth of July Festivities

With the holiday weekend in full swing, many are traveling to Boston to celebrate with family and friends. And for those driving, there are a number of traffic changes and traffic closures to consider while planning their trip. Beginning at 7 a.m. The esplanade walkway next to the Charles River...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Ready to Celebrate Fourth of July With Fireworks Show at Esplanade

Boston's fireworks show is inching closer. The stage was almost set Saturday for a 20-minute show with 5,000 fireworks. It's the first presentation at the Esplanade since 2019. Thousands of people are expected to watch the fireworks show at the Hatch Shell. "Usually, you don't feel the pressure until about...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Person Stabbed Near Boston Common

A person was hurt in a stabbing Saturday afternoon near Boston Common. Police say they were called to Tremont Street just after 3 p.m. to find the victim wounded. While the Boston Police Department initially said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries, that assessment was later downgraded to non-life-threatening. Authorities did...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Three Arrested Following Police Chase From NH to Mass.

Three people are under arrest following a police chase through two states in an alleged stolen car late Friday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, the car chase began in New Hampshire shortly before 4p.m., and crossed into Massachusetts. The chase ended on Route 495 in Hopkinton, Mass. when troopers deployed stop sticks on the road.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Cars
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
City
Roslindale, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
NECN

City Leaders Condemn White Supremacists After Dozens March Through Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and others spoke out Saturday after dozens of apparent white supremacists marched through the city's streets. The Boston Police Department said it learned around 12:30 p.m. that about 100 protesters had gathered on Congress Street near City Hall Plaza. Photos and videos posted to social media...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Wrentham Crash Leaves 6 Injured

A crash in Wrentham, Massachusetts, left six people injured Saturday night. Police responded to the crash in front of the Arbor Inn Motel on Route 1 southbound. The road was expected to be closed for about two hours. The crash involved a Jeep and another vehicle, police said. Six people,...
WRENTHAM, MA
NECN

Bear That Was Stranded on I-495 Median in Mass. Later Died

A bear that stopped traffic on Interstate 495 in southern Massachusetts last week later died despite efforts to save it. The bear had appeared to be injured and was stranded in a highway median in Raynham on June 23. The highway was briefly shut as authorities worked to get the animal tranquilized and moved to safety.
RAYNHAM, MA
NECN

Letter From Alexander Hamilton on Display in Boston

Boston is a destination city for so many who want to celebrate our country's history. This year, on our nation's birthday, some new history is being unveiled. Founding Father Alexander Hamilton's own words are on display in Boston in a letter to the Marquis de Lafayette from July of 1780.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
NECN

US Coast Guard Searches for Person in Water Off Mass. Coast

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water off the coast of Massachusetts, the agency wrote on Twitter Friday morning. The person is believed to be somewhere between Nomans Island, which is south of Martha's Vineyard, and New Bedford. The person was on a 77-foot fishing boat called the "Susan Rose" out of Point Judith, Rhode Island, last seen around midnight heading back toward New Bedford.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Boston Area Fourth of July Events Begin in Searing Heat Friday

There are so many things to do this weekend to celebrate Independence Day in the Boston area, but the weekend kicks off with temperatures soaring into the 90s Friday. The bands will be back, and the cake will be cut once again as Boston celebrates America’s Independence Day with tourists traveling here from all over the world.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

3rd Arrest Made in Cambridge Shooting

A third person has been arrested in connection with a shootout in Cambridge, Massachusetts, earlier this month, police said. Zachary Buchheit, 18, of Somerville, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly leaving the scene of a car crash on McGrath Highway in Somerville after the June 18 shooting. Buchheit now faces charges of assault to murder and drug trafficking, according to Cambridge police.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Public Schools
NECN

Authorities Investigating Early Morning Shooting in Hyde Park

An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police say a female was found shot on Wood Avenue shortly before 4a.m. According to police, she suffered non-life threatening injuries. No additional information has been released.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Person Shot in Dorchester, Police Say

A person was shot in Dorchester Friday, Boston police said. No one has been arrested. The shooting was reported on Carmen Street near Radcliffe Street, police said. The victim is expected to survive, according to police. Officers were searching for whoever did the shooting, police said. This breaking news story...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Second Alarm Called to Help With Dedham Garage Fire Due to Heat

Foam, puddles of water, charred remains and a car burnt from the inside out are all that's left following a fire that broke out Thursday night inside a garage in Dedham, Massachusetts. The fire started with a car and filled the garage on Cleveland Street. Flames didn't extend to the...
DEDHAM, MA
NECN

Tiffani Faison's Orfano in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood Is Apparently Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An award-winning Boston chef and restaurateur appears to be closing one of her dining spots. According to four sources within the restaurant/hospitality industry (including one with a connection to the dining spot itself), Orfano in the Fenway section of Boston is shutting down, with all four sources saying that today is apparently its last day in operation, while a check within its reservations section seems to confirm this, as reservations are only being taken for tonight and that starting tomorrow and for all days that follow, there is no online availability. Tiffani Faison, who is a four-time nominee for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northeast (including for Orfano) and who recently won the Food Network's "Tournament of Champions," is behind the Brookline Avenue spot, and she also runs Sweet Cheeks, Fool's Errand, and the now-closed Tiger Mama which is reportedly going to be reconcepted.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NECN

Sons of Boston Employees Appear in Court in Marine Stabbing Death

Two Sons of Boston employees were arraigned Thursday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Marine veteran outside the downtown Boston bar in March. Alvaro Larrama, 38, of East Boston and Alisha Dumeer, 34, of Everett, have both been indicted in the stabbing death of 23-year-old Daniel Martinez - Larrama on second-degree murder and Dumeer as an accessory after the fact.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

10 Boston Gang Members Convicted on Drug, Firearms Charges

Ten members of a Boston-based street gang have been convicted of federal drug, racketeering and gun-related offenses, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday. The defendants were indicted in June 2020 as part of a federal sweep targeting members of the street gang NOB, an abbreviation for Norton, Olney and Barry streets in Dorchester, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. They all pleaded guilty to various offenses in recent weeks, with the final two defendants pleading guilty last week.
NECN

Are People Still Dying From COVID-19? Here's What Boston Doctors Say

More than 1 million people have died of COVID in the U.S., including nearly 20,000 people from Massachusetts, to date. People continue to die from the virus despite widely available vaccines and growing levels of immunity, Boston doctors say, but not in droves like they once did. The U.S. has...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy