ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State, Big Ten members welcome UCLA and USC with unanimous vote

By Brian Hofmann, Justin Holbrock
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3vkr_0gR6jrkF00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The Big Ten is getting bigger, again.

The 14-member conference, including Ohio State, unanimously approved the addition of UCLA and Southern California as members.

The two California schools, who are long-time members of the Pac-12, announced they join the Big Ten in 2024.

USC football coach Lincoln Riley tweeted Thursday evening: “Excited to be a part of this historic move. Can’t wait.”

I am beyond thrilled that USC will be joining the Big Ten Conference . We are thankful to the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors and Commissioner Kevin Warren for the opportunity to become a member of the oldest and most storied conference in the country. We will officially begin our membership in August 2024.

USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn

Big Ten membership offers Bruins exciting new competitive opportunities and a broader national media platform for our student-athletes to compete and showcase their talents. Specifically, this move will enhance Name, Image and Likeness opportunities through greater exposure for our student-athletes and offer new partnerships with entities across the country.

UCLA chancellor Gene Block and Athletic Director martin Jarmond
Sheetz $3.99 gas: Will it damage your car?

Even though the conference has traditionally been considered a Midwest league, expansion in the past 35 years has brought Penn State in 1990, Nebraska in 2011, and Maryland and Rutgers in 2014.

The current membership consists of:

  • Ohio State
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Michigan State
  • Minnesota
  • Nebraska
  • Northwestern
  • Penn State
  • Purdue
  • Rutgers
  • Wisconsin

UCLA and USC coming east is the latest move in major conference realignment, which began when Texas and Oklahoma announced they would leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference in 2025, bringing the SEC to 16 members.

Since then, the Big 12 added four schools that hadn’t been part of a major conference and some smaller conferences adjusted ranks, but this would be the first time since then that schools from a major league have left to join another one.

The Pac-12 has not had any membership changes since 2011.

It’s unclear how UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten will impact the alliance made between the Big Ten, ACC and Pac 12 less than a year ago .

UCLA Athletic Director Marin Jarmond has a close connection with Ohio State where he served as deputy director of athletics, moving up the ranks after arriving as an associate athletic director for development in 2009.

During his time at Ohio State, he was the lead administrator for a variety of sports, including football and men’s basketball, and directed external and internal relations and day-today operations. He also had responsibility for football scheduling, served on the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee, and was a member of the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship Advisory Group and the Rose Bowl Advisory Committee.

As Ohio State Athletics’ chief advancement officer, Jarmond helped raise more than $120 million between 2010-2012.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Lincoln, CA
State
Maryland State
Columbus, OH
Sports
State
Texas State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bohn
Person
Lincoln Riley
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy