Food Safety

World’s largest chocolate factory shut down temporarily after salmonella found

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Instead of the churning of machines and the sweet smell of chocolate wafting through the air, the largest chocolate plant in the world is temporarily silent and still after salmonella bacteria was found.

Production at the Barry Callebaut plant in Wieze, Belgium, has stopped and all products made since the positive salmonella test have been blocked, a company spokesperson told Agence France-Presse, CBS News reported.

The company said lecithin, a fatty substance used as a binding agent, was the source of the salmonella, CNN reported.

The company makes liquid chocolate in wholesale amounts for 73 clients, CBS News reported. It did not disclose which companies it serves when asked by CNN.

All companies that the plant supplies are being contacted but most of the products had yet to be shipped.

The Belgian food authorities have also been alerted, CNN reported.

The company doesn’t believe that any products made it to consumers or onto chocolate shop shelves, CBS News reported.

