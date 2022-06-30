Michigan Native Accused Of Killing Cyclist In Texas Captured In Costa Rica

(CBS DETROIT) — A 34-year-old woman accused of killing a cyclist last month in Austin, Texas, has been captured in Costa Rica.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who is a Michigan native, was arrested on Wednesday at a hotel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release. She will be deported and returned to the United States.

“The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture after a 43-day run,” Susan Pamerleau, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas, said in a press release.

“This is an example of combining the resources of local, state, federal and international authorities to apprehend a violent fugitive, bring an end to that run and hopefully a sense of closure to the victim’s family.”

Armstrong is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson on May 11.

Police found Wilson, a Vermont native, bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds and unconscious. The world-class cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Wilson was in Austin for a race at the time of her murder.

The Austin Police Department issued a homicide warrant for Armstrong on May 17.

Further investigation revealed she departed the Austin airport on May 14 and was dropped off at the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on May 18. Authorities discovered that she used a fraudulent passport to board a flight to San Jose, Costa Rica.

On May 25, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Armstrong’s Jeep Grand Cherokee was found last week and investigators learned it was sold on May 13 to a CarMax dealership in Austin.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.