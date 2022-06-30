ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FBI Dallas asks Lubbock residents to help with child sex abuse case

By Samantha Jarpe
 2 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — After a 24-year-old man was arrested in Lubbock and indicted for possessing child pornography, the FBI Dallas Division asked for additional victims to come forward.

Tyler Patrick Brown was arrested Tuesday. According to court documents, Brown admitted to having 14 inappropriate relationships with minors after he turned 18.

Court documents said Brown was first investigated after parents at a Lubbock-area high school reported he “was having inappropriate contact and sexual relationships with high school students.”

Anyone with information about additional victims of Brown was asked to contact the Lubbock FBI Resident Agency Office located at 1205 Texas Avenue or 806-765-8571.

Previous Story: Man indicted, arrested on child porn charges days after attending Lubbock HS game, court documents say

As of Wednesday, Brown was held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Read a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas below:

Tyler Patrick Brown a 24-year-old Lubbock, native appeared in federal court yesterday, charged with possession of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.

According to the complaint, unsealed following the defendant’s arrest on Tuesday, multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating Brown after parents reported to law enforcement that Brown was having inappropriate contact and sexual relationships with high school students. Brown was interviewed by law enforcement and admitted to engaging in fourteen sexual relationships with minor females while he was an adult. Brown further admitted, he would typically tell the females that he was also a minor high school student to gain their confidence. A subsequent search of Brown’s cell phone revealed he possessed a video of a 15-year-old minor engaging in sexual acts, which constitutes child pornography as defined by federal law. Even after the interview with law enforcement, Brown was seen by a parent of one of his victims at a Lubbock area high school basketball game wearing a “Press” lanyard. He was confronted by one of the investigators and left the game.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation of wrongdoing, not evidence. Like all defendants, Mr. Brown is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This investigation is on-going. If you have any relevant information pertaining to this investigation, please contact the FBI – Lubbock, Texas field office at 806-765-8571.

