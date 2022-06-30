The Atlanta Falcons Have Signed A New Punter

With the impending addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, everyone wants to know what the next team to join them via expansion may be. But the answer to that one is obvious. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the one school that the Big Ten wants to add more than any other is Notre Dame. The report comes amid rumors that the Big Ten will try to pry more schools from the Pac-12.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO