Lansford, PA

Music in the park Sunday in Lansford

Times News
 2 days ago

Music in the Park is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the gazebo next...

www.tnonline.com

Newswatch 16

Peach Music Festival begins in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — This is the 10th year for the Peach Music Festival, and we caught up with concertgoers who arrived early for the four days of camping and concerts. The festival draws thousands of people from all over the country. Many arrived early at the offsite parking lot in Moosic. Some folks say you have to make sure you've got everything you need, especially if you're camping on the mountain all weekend. We found lots of people dragging wagons filled with tents, coolers, and the essentials waiting to be bussed up to the event.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times News

2022 fireworks displays

Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • Woodstone Country Club and Lodge, Danielsville, Independence Day Celebration, 30-minute firework display at the end of the night Friday. Tickets required. • East Stroudsburg, Crystal Street, 9 p.m. July 3. • Split Rock Resort, Lake Harmony. Fireworks start at dusk. • Skytop Lodge,...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Opinion: Poconos version of Woodstock played out 50 years ago

It was a poor cousin of 1969’s Woodstock, but nearly 50 years ago, on July 8-9, 1972, Concert 10, or the Mount Pocono Festival, began at Pocono International Raceway in rural Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County (1970 pop. 317). The concert was scheduled from 1-11 p.m., but due to many interruptions by pouring rain and other factors, it actually ended at 8:45 a.m. on July 9.
MOUNT POCONO, PA
Newswatch 16

Kicking off the holiday weekend at Beltzville

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Soaking up the sun at Beltzville State Park near Lehighton is how many people chose to kick off the long holiday weekend. "I'm hanging with a couple friends. We're just enjoying a nice day, a nice friday and Summer just started so we're just trying to start it off right," said Kyla Rodriguez, Bethlehem.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Anniversary: Clays celebrate 50th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Clay of Jim Thorpe recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 3, 1972, in St. John Lutheran Church, Jim Thorpe, by the Rev. H. Oscar Schessman. Mrs. Clay is the former Linda Heffelfinger, daughter of the late Thomas and Marianna Heffelfinger of...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Monument to be dedicated on Sunday

The Knights of Columbus at St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill will honor the soldiers who died while serving during all wars with a new monument on Sunday. The organization invites all members of the community to witness the dedication of the new monument at noon after the 11 a.m. Mass at 462 W. Ludlow St.
SUMMIT HILL, PA
Pottsville Republican Herald

Mr. Anthracite competition returns to Pottsville July 9

As pastor of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hegins and St. James Lutheran Church in Pitman, Warren Egebo is a man of the cloth. As a contestant in 14 bodybuilding shows in five states, he is also a man of the crunch.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Times News

Panther Valley news for June 30, 2022

The Panther Valley Golden Agers met on June 27 with 15 members present. President Diane Gould opened the meeting with the reading “Let Freedom Ring.”. The group played bingo and refreshments were served. A bus trip to Mount Airy Casino is scheduled for Aug. 2 and must be paid for by July 11. Everyone was wished a Happy Fourth of July.
LANSFORD, PA
Times News

NL Chamber hosts Heritage Day July 4

It’s an opportunity to celebrate our service members who fight to protect our country. Come out and show support as the Greater Northern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce presents the Heritage Day Celebration. The event will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Slatington Baptist Church, 509 Main St....
SLATINGTON, PA
rock107.com

THE 4X4, FOUR DAY, 4 PLAY, 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND!

THE 4X4, FOUR DAY, 4 PLAY, 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND! Celebrating the 4 Day Weekend. Rock 107 brings you THE 4 by 4, 4-PLAY, 4 day, 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND!. All Weekend long, we’re doing four-song blocks from some of the founding fathers of Classic Rock. And we’re dishing...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Times News

Palmerton area woman turns 102

Live, love, laugh and be happy. It’s those beliefs, along with her faith, that have proved to be Nan Kaiser’s secret to a long life. Kaiser, who turned 102 on Wednesday, celebrated her special day with friends and family at The Palmerton. As part of the event, Kaiser...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

June 30-Tamaqua News

Pastor Ralph Saunders will present the message at the 10:25 a.m. worship service at the Lewistown Valley Tabernacle. Sunday school class is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. There is no evening service or Wednesday prayer meeting this week so that you can attend Auburn camp meeting. Upcoming event: Chiz Rider and...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Bishop celebrates with Lehighton church

The Most Rev. Alfred A. Schlert, Bishop of the Diocese of Allentown, was the main celebrant at a special Mass at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Lehighton. The Mass was held on June 29, the feast day of the parish’s patron saints, Peter and Paul. The Rev. Christopher...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

The Pyramid to permanently close its doors this evening

A popular fitness center in Lehighton will permanently close its doors as of this evening. The Pyramid, at 230 Ochre St., will end its decadelong stint at 9 o’clock. Alyssa Spotts posted the following message on The Pyramid’s Facebook page June 2. “In my nine years of employment...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Seventy years of Luzerne County's Garden Drive-In

HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — Framed newspaper clippings lining the walls at the Garden Drive-In help tell the story of a Luzerne County institution. Through storms, changing technology, and generations of customers, this place has survived 70 years in business. Stephen Zelenak and Ian Bell are the latest duo to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

New minister of music installed at Trinity

Alex Haggerty was installed as the new minister of music at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lehighton. While at Susquehanna University, Haggerty was a double major. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in organ performance – sacred music and choral conducting. He has over 10 years of experience in church music.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Blue Mtn. opens bungee trampoline

Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton has just opened its high-flying Bungee Trampoline system – just in time to provide a memorable 20-foot-high jumping experience to start the excitement of Fourth of July celebrations. The bungee jump is a multi-station super trampoline system that enables thrill seekers to jump over...
PALMERTON, PA

