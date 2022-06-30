Music in the park Sunday in Lansford

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — This is the 10th year for the Peach Music Festival, and we caught up with concertgoers who arrived early for the four days of camping and concerts. The festival draws thousands of people from all over the country. Many arrived early at the offsite parking lot in Moosic. Some folks say you have to make sure you've got everything you need, especially if you're camping on the mountain all weekend. We found lots of people dragging wagons filled with tents, coolers, and the essentials waiting to be bussed up to the event.
Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • Woodstone Country Club and Lodge, Danielsville, Independence Day Celebration, 30-minute firework display at the end of the night Friday. Tickets required. • East Stroudsburg, Crystal Street, 9 p.m. July 3. • Split Rock Resort, Lake Harmony. Fireworks start at dusk. • Skytop Lodge,...
It was a poor cousin of 1969’s Woodstock, but nearly 50 years ago, on July 8-9, 1972, Concert 10, or the Mount Pocono Festival, began at Pocono International Raceway in rural Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County (1970 pop. 317). The concert was scheduled from 1-11 p.m., but due to many interruptions by pouring rain and other factors, it actually ended at 8:45 a.m. on July 9.
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Soaking up the sun at Beltzville State Park near Lehighton is how many people chose to kick off the long holiday weekend. "I'm hanging with a couple friends. We're just enjoying a nice day, a nice friday and Summer just started so we're just trying to start it off right," said Kyla Rodriguez, Bethlehem.
Nazareth kicked off the celebration of Independence Day weekend Saturday with the 2022 Kazoo Parade. Scores turned out in red-white-and-blue for the bring-your-own-kazoo march set to the tune of patriotic, albeit buzzy, music through the Northampton County borough. It’s a tradition that dates to 2005, and which resumed last year...
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Clay of Jim Thorpe recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 3, 1972, in St. John Lutheran Church, Jim Thorpe, by the Rev. H. Oscar Schessman. Mrs. Clay is the former Linda Heffelfinger, daughter of the late Thomas and Marianna Heffelfinger of...
The Knights of Columbus at St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill will honor the soldiers who died while serving during all wars with a new monument on Sunday. The organization invites all members of the community to witness the dedication of the new monument at noon after the 11 a.m. Mass at 462 W. Ludlow St.
As pastor of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hegins and St. James Lutheran Church in Pitman, Warren Egebo is a man of the cloth. As a contestant in 14 bodybuilding shows in five states, he is also a man of the crunch.
The Panther Valley Golden Agers met on June 27 with 15 members present. President Diane Gould opened the meeting with the reading “Let Freedom Ring.”. The group played bingo and refreshments were served. A bus trip to Mount Airy Casino is scheduled for Aug. 2 and must be paid for by July 11. Everyone was wished a Happy Fourth of July.
It’s an opportunity to celebrate our service members who fight to protect our country. Come out and show support as the Greater Northern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce presents the Heritage Day Celebration. The event will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Slatington Baptist Church, 509 Main St....
THE 4X4, FOUR DAY, 4 PLAY, 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND! Celebrating the 4 Day Weekend. Rock 107 brings you THE 4 by 4, 4-PLAY, 4 day, 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND!. All Weekend long, we’re doing four-song blocks from some of the founding fathers of Classic Rock. And we’re dishing...
Live, love, laugh and be happy. It’s those beliefs, along with her faith, that have proved to be Nan Kaiser’s secret to a long life. Kaiser, who turned 102 on Wednesday, celebrated her special day with friends and family at The Palmerton. As part of the event, Kaiser...
Pastor Ralph Saunders will present the message at the 10:25 a.m. worship service at the Lewistown Valley Tabernacle. Sunday school class is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. There is no evening service or Wednesday prayer meeting this week so that you can attend Auburn camp meeting. Upcoming event: Chiz Rider and...
The Most Rev. Alfred A. Schlert, Bishop of the Diocese of Allentown, was the main celebrant at a special Mass at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Lehighton. The Mass was held on June 29, the feast day of the parish’s patron saints, Peter and Paul. The Rev. Christopher...
A popular fitness center in Lehighton will permanently close its doors as of this evening. The Pyramid, at 230 Ochre St., will end its decadelong stint at 9 o’clock. Alyssa Spotts posted the following message on The Pyramid’s Facebook page June 2. “In my nine years of employment...
HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — Framed newspaper clippings lining the walls at the Garden Drive-In help tell the story of a Luzerne County institution. Through storms, changing technology, and generations of customers, this place has survived 70 years in business. Stephen Zelenak and Ian Bell are the latest duo to...
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “A Glimpse Through Glass,” exhibit exploring the forms, functions and social history of different types of glass, through Aug. 28. Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts, 427 N. New St. historicbethlehem.org, 800-360-8687.
Alex Haggerty was installed as the new minister of music at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lehighton. While at Susquehanna University, Haggerty was a double major. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in organ performance – sacred music and choral conducting. He has over 10 years of experience in church music.
Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton has just opened its high-flying Bungee Trampoline system – just in time to provide a memorable 20-foot-high jumping experience to start the excitement of Fourth of July celebrations. The bungee jump is a multi-station super trampoline system that enables thrill seekers to jump over...
Although the Lorah family has been farming for over 100 years, the events side of the business didn’t exist until 2006. Kept in business by much demand, on Memorial Day weekend they hosted a Demolition Derby that was fun for everyone who came. Lorah’s Truck and Tractor Pulls only...
