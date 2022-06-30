ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hot Package: Rebel Wilson & Charles Melton Starring In Road-Trip Pic ‘K-Pop: Lost In America’

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hZNfN_0gR6iZ5U00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Another star-studded package looks to have hit the market right before the holiday weekend. Sources tell Deadline that Rebel Wilson and Charles Melton are attached to star in K-Pop : Lost in America for producers Lynda Obst and CJ Entertainment’s Miky Lee. South Korean filmmaker JK Youn is directing and was written by Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer, with a current draft by Karen McCullah & Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith.

The package just hit the market and already is drawing interest from suitors.

The story follows a breaking K-pop group that finds themselves mistakenly stranded in Waco, Texas, just days before their American debut at Madison Square Garden. Left with no phones, no money and no transportation, the group must overcome their differences and a host of crazy obstacles to make it to New York City. Along the way, they learn to love Texas, and Texas learns to love them back.

Filming is expected to begin in the fall.

Wilson most recently was seen in the Netflix comedy Senior Year. Melton plays Reggie on the CW series Riverdale, which is headed into its final season this fall.

Wilson is represented by WME, Tavistock Wood in the UK and Creative Representation in Australia. Melton is represented by 111 Media, CAA, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Glamorous’: Zane Phillips, Jade Payton, More Join Netflix Series; Kim Cattrall Casting Confirmed

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Zane Phillips (Fire Island), Jade Payton (Dynasty), Michael Hsu Rosen (Pretty Smart), Ayesha Harris (Daisy Jones and the Six) and Graham Parkhurst (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) are set as series regulars in Netflix drama series Glamorous, from Jordon Nardino (Star Trek: Discovery, Smash) and Damon Wayans Jr. Netflix also confirmed the casting of Kim Cattrall as makeup mogul Madolyn Addison. Glamorous, which originally had been ordered to pilot at The CW in 2019, tells the story of Marco Mejia, played by previously announced Miss Benny, a gender-nonconforming queer young man whose life...
NFL
Deadline

Reba McEntire To Star With ‘Reba’ Alum Melissa Peterman In Lifetime Movie ‘The Hammer’

Click here to read the full article. It will be a Reba reunion on the set of new Lifetime movie The Hammer. Reba McEntire will star with fellow Reba alum Melissa Peterman for the film inspired by the life of traveling circuit judge, Kim Wanker. McEntire’s real-life partner Rex Linn (CSI: Miami) and Kay Shioma Metchie (Totally Normal) also star. Per the logline, the film follows Kim Wheeler (played by McEntire, who also executive produces), an outspoken, firecracker lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada and is one of the few traveling judges left in America. After the...
NFL
Deadline

Sarah Hyland To Host Peacock’s ‘Love Island USA’

Click here to read the full article. There’s a new bombshell entering the villa. Sarah Hyland, one of the stars of ABC’s long-running sitcom Modern Family, has signed on to host Peacock’s new take on Love Island USA. Hyland replaces Arielle Vandenberg, who hosted the first three seasons on CBS. It comes after Peacock handed the show, which is based on the breakout ITV2 format, a two season, 80-episode order. She will be joined by British comedian Iain Stirling as narrator. Stirling voices the British series with a cutting charm. It is the latest non-scripted hosting gig for Hyland, who fronts Play-Doh Squished for Amazon’s...
NFL
Page Six

Rebel Wilson cozies up to girlfriend Ramona Agruma for romantic helicopter ride

Sky-high Rebel-ion! Rebel Wilson took her romance with Ramona Agruma to new heights over the weekend, enjoying a dreamy helicopter excursion over Iceland. A post shared to her Instagram Stories showed the “Pitch Perfect” star, 42, and her fashion-designer girlfriend in matching blue puffer coats, standing in front of a firehouse-red chopper with a flat, grassy landscape unfolding behind them. “Trying to look cool whilst freezing 😜,” Wilson, 42, wrote in text overlaying the image. A subsequent snap captured a headset-clad Wilson in-flight in the aircraft. Earlier this week, the “Bridesmaids” actress posted another pic to Instagram depicting herself mostly immersed in a small body...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Deadline

Dakota Fanning Reunites With ‘Man On Fire’ Co-Star Denzel Washington In Sony’s ‘Equalizer 3’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: It’s been nearly 20 years since their hit action thriller Man On Fire blew away audiences and further helped solidify Dakota Fanning as a future star but it now looks like she is ready to reteam with the Oscar Winning Denzel Washington. Sources tell Deadline Fanning is set to star opposite Washington in Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 3 for Sony Pictures. Written by Richard Wenk, the film is being produced by Escape Artists’ Academy Award nominee Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Washington. While the plot is being kept under wraps, the...
NFL
TMZ.com

Dylan O'Brien and Chloe Bennet Look Like More Than Friends on Lunch Date

Dylan O'Brien and Chloe Bennet have all the makings of Hollywood's newest couple ... we're told their lunch date got super flirty. TMZ got these pics of Dylan and Chloe grabbing a bite together over the weekend at Potato Chips Deli in Los Angeles, and folks who were eating there tell us the actors were giving off much more than just a friendly vibe.
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

Harrison Wagner’s Family Reveals His Cause of Death

Last week, Jack Wagner’s son Harrison was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles at age 27. Now, Harrison family has revealed new details about his death, saying that “he ultimately lost his battle with addiction." Along with announcing the creation of the Harrison Wagner Scholarship...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘White Men Can’t Jump’: Myles Bullock & Vince Staples Join 20th Century Studios Reboot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Myles Bullock (BMF) and Vince Staples (Lazor Wulf) are the latest additions to the cast of 20th Century Studios’ White Men Can’t Jump reboot. They join an ensemble that also includes Jack Harlow, Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Tamera ‘Tee’ Kissen and more, as previously announced. The upcoming film will offer a new take on Ron Shelton’s 1992 sports comedy, starring Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez, which saw Black and white basketball hustlers join forces to double their chances of winning money on the street courts and in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Kaplan
Person
Rebel Wilson
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Lynda Obst
Person
Glen Powell
Person
Charles Melton
Deadline

‘Poker Face’: S. Epatha Merkerson & Judith Light To Star In Rian Johnson’s Peacock Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: S. Epatha Merkerson and Judith Light have been tapped to star in an episode of Peacock’s Poker Face, a mystery drama series from Rian Johnson, his T-Street banner and MRC Television. Details of their roles, as well as plot details of the anthology-like series are being kept under wraps. They join previously announced cast, including Natasha Lyonne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Chloë Sevigny, Dascha Polanco, Lil Rel Howery, Adrien Brody, Stephanie Hsu, Benjamin Bratt, David Castañeda and Ellen Barkin. Knives Out and Star Wars filmmaker Johnson is the creator, writer and director of Poker Face and will...
NFL
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union Looks So Radiant as She’s in Her ‘Happy Place’ — See the Super-Sweet Photos!

Someone’s happy place is sacred: for some, it’s a place and for others, it’s a person. For Gabrielle Union, her happy place is on the beach with her amazing family. On July 2, Union posted a series of beach photos with her family that can only be described as sublime. She posted the photos with the heartwarming caption, “My 😊 place. 🌊🌞❤️” and gave her daughter Zaya Wade photo credits, adding: “📸 by @zayawade.”
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Nicole Kidman lands next lead movie role in new thriller

Nicole Kidman is joining forces with Mimi Cave in a return to Amazon Studios for the thriller Holland, Michigan. The script by Andrew Sodroski, writer of Discovery's Manhunt, was number one on the infamous Black List in 2013. The project follows the secrets lurking beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitcockian twist (via Deadline).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Package#Film Star#Cj Entertainment#South Korean#American#Wme#Creative Representation#Caa#Deadline Amazon Studios
HollywoodLife

Jerry Hall’s Kids With Mick Jagger: Meet 2 Daughters & 2 Sons

Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall‘s love lasted decades – but, like most things, it came to an end. However, these two will be forever linked, thanks to the quartet of children they had together. Mick and Jerry are the proud parents of a pair of sons and daughters: Elizabeth Jagger, James Jagger, Georgia May Jagger, and Gabriel Jagger. These four make up half of Mick’s overall progeny and have each gone on to make their name in the fashion, music, acting, activism, and journalism worlds.
RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Dave Franco, Katy O’Brian, Ed Harris And Jena Malone Join Kristen Stewart In ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ For A24

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Katy O’Brian, Dave Franco, Ed Harris and Jena Malone have joined Kristen Stewart and Anna Baryshnikov in Love Lies Bleeding with A24 and Film4 teaming on the pic. Rose Glass will direct from a script she co-wrote with Weronika Tofilska. The film is described as a romance fueled by ego, desire and the American Dream. A24 will produce alongside Andrea Cornwell for Lobo Films and Oliver Kassman for Escape Plan Productions. Film4 developed the film alongside the filmmakers and will co-finance with A24, which will handle the global release of the film. Production starts...
NFL
Deadline

The Russo Brothers’ Next Film ‘The Electric State’ Starring Millie Bobby Brown Lands At Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Netflix looks to be reuniting with some familiar faces as sources tell Deadline the streamer has come on to Joe and Anthony Russo’s next directing feature The Electric State, which has Millie Bobby Brown set to star. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely adapted the script, with the Russos and Mike Larocca producing for AGBO. Chris Castaldi and Patrick Newall are also producing. Rumors surfaced earlier this year that Chris Pratt was in talks to co-star. While a deal hasn’t closed, sources say Pratt remains talks to board the project. The film is based on adaptation of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Revealing Workout Photos

Alex Rodriguez isn't the only impressive athlete in his new relationship. The former MLB star turned NBA co-owner is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted at several sporting events in recent months. Padgett, who is based out of Dallas, Texas, is a National Physique Committee...
MLB
HollywoodLife

Harrison Wagner, 27, Died After ‘Losing Battle With Addiction,’ Family Reveals

While the official cause of Harrison Wagner’s death has yet to be confirmed by a medical professional, a clue to what killed the 27-year-old son of General Hospital’s Jack and Kristina Wagner has been revealed. A scholarship was set up in Harrison’s name via the New Life House Recovery Community. “We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction,” the statement on the website reads, “and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Friends’ Co-Creator Marta Kauffman Regrets Show’s Lack Of Diversity, Says She “Bought Into Systemic Racism”

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this month Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman made a generous donation to Brandeis University, her alma mater. She pledged $4 million to establish an endowed professorship in the African and African American Studies Department there. In making the pledge Kauffman said, “It took me a long time to begin to understand how I internalized systemic racism. I’ve been working really hard to become an ally, an anti-racist. And this seemed to me to be a way that I could participate in the conversation from a white woman’s perspective.” Friends, which Kauffman co-created with David Crane,...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

98K+
Followers
31K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy