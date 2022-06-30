ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Judge Temporarily Blocks State’s 15-Week Abortion Ban

By Alice Tecotzky
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Florida judge temporarily blocked the state’s 15-week abortion ban that was set to go into effect Friday, saying that it violates the state’s constitution. Judge John C. Cooper of the Second Judicial Circuit Court...

www.thedailybeast.com

TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Forced to Travel Out of State for Abortion After Roe Reversal

A 10-year-old Ohio girl had to travel out of state to undergo an abortion after she was referred by a child abuse doctor following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal, the Indianapolis Star reports. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told the newspaper she was the one to take the call from a colleague in Ohio seeking urgent help for the girl, who was six weeks and three days pregnant when the state’s six-week abortion ban suddenly took effect. The girl rushed to get the procedure done in Indiana, which is also expected to severely restrict or ban abortions in the next few weeks after the Supreme Court’s ruling. For now, while the procedure is still legal in Indiana, providers say they’ve seen a surge in patients coming from Kentucky and Ohio. “It’s hard to imagine that in just a few short weeks we will have no ability to provide that care,” Bernard was quoted saying.
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

What too many of the states banning abortions have in common

Ordinarily, the most notable quotes from the Sunday shows come from the policymakers who appear as guests. But yesterday, it was a host, ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, who made an important point while asking South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about her state’s abortion ban. From the transcript:. “The...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
FOXBusiness

California law requiring property owners to pay one month’s rent to legally evicted tenants is upheld

A federal appeals court has upheld a 2020 California law forcing property owners who legally evict tenants to pay one month of their rent to reduce relocation costs. Under the law, AB 1482, rent increases are limited to 10% a year in areas without rent control. It also offers financial assistance to renters who are evicted because the owner decided to move or convert the property into a condo.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Beast

Progressive Congresswoman Under Ethics Cloud Loses Seat

House progressives were dealt a defeat on Tuesday as Rep. Sean Casten defeated Rep. Marie Newman in their member-versus-member matchup in Illinois’ 6th Congressional District’s Democratic primary. Newman, a one-term freshman who came into office after successfully primarying former Rep. Dan Lipinski (D), one of the few anti-abortion...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Louisiana and Utah trigger law banning abortion temporarily blocked by judge

Trigger laws bannning abortion have been temporarily blocked by judges Louisiana and Utah.Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Robin Giarrusso issued a temporary restraining order on Monday against the state from enforcing its abortion ban, prompting the procedure to once again be conducted in the state. Judge Giarrusso granted the request from plaintiffs Hope Medical Group For Women and Medical Students for Choice.The Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on Friday after it had provided the constitutional right to an abortion for almost five decades. Over a dozen states had put in place so-called trigger laws to take effect...
LOUISIANA STATE
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Rulings That Invalidated Abortion Laws

The U.S. Supreme Court, in the aftermath of its decision last week to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, on Thursday threw out lower court rulings that invalidated three abortion laws at the state level. All three laws - from Arizona, Arkansas and Indiana -...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

GOP Senator Marco Rubio reminds everyone abortion has NOT been outlawed nationally in wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned and blames liberal 'meltdown' on Dems failure to defend the 1973 ruling

Florida Senator Marco Rubio has insisted that abortion has not been banned, despite the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and accused Democrats of exaggerating the seriousness of Friday's Supreme Court ruling. The GOP lawmaker reiterated during a Fox News interview Friday night that the Supreme Court's latest ruling doesn't ban...
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. Gaetz plans bill to curb IRS’ $725,000 ammo stockpile

A Republican congressman is working on legislation to stop the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and other federal agencies from purchasing thousands of rounds of ammunition. The IRS has spent some $725,000 on ammo this year alone. House Judiciary Committee Member Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told Fox News last week that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
