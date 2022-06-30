ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Look: WWE World Reacts To The Logan Paul News

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Logan Paul has officially signed a contract with the WWE. Paul tweeted out the news on Thursday afternoon and it included two pictures of him signing the contract. It felt...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Meet the Girlfriend Of Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios

On Saturday afternoon, tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios stepped on the court for a third round match against No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon. Kyrgios has long be regarded as one of the most talented players in the sports. However, his short temper and on-court antics seemingly always get in the way of his ability to win.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb

Not a day goes by when the basketball world doesn’t think about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. It’s now been over two years since his tragic passing and even his ex-teammates still have him on their minds each and every day. Just ask Lamar Odom. The ex-big man revealed to TMZ Sports that he […] The post Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Says 1 NBA Star Is Playing The Wrong Sport

Anthony Edwards' talent isn't contained to the basketball court. The Minnesota Timberwolves star posted a video where he shows off his strong arm and pass-catching skills on the gridiron. Edwards earned praise from NFL icon Tom Brady, who encouraged the 20-year-old to reconsider his calling. "Ant I know the money...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday's James Harden News

James Harden will be meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers this Saturday, according to a report. Earlier this week, Harden declined his $47.3 million player option with the team. He's reportedly willing to work with the Eastern Conference franchise to get a team-friendly deal. Harden and the Sixers will begin negotiations...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Mccarthy
Person
Logan Paul
Person
The Miz
The Spun

Nick Kyrgios Has Blunt Message For Stefanos Tsitsipas After Win

There's no love lost between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas, that's for sure. Following Kyrgios' win on Saturday, Tsitsipas didn't pull any punches during his post-match press conference. "It's constant bullying, that's what he does," Tsitsipas said, via Sporting News. "He bullies the opponents. He was probably a bully at...
SPORTS
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Bombshell Kevin Durant Trade News

We have breaking news out of the National Basketball Association this Thursday afternoon. NBA superstar Kevin Durant has requested a trade; he'll be playing for a new team next season. Durant reportedly hasn't had any contact with the Brooklyn Nets since Kyrie Irving opted-in to his player option with the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Tmz#Pre Mania
The Spun

Kevin Durant Rumored To Have 2 Preferred Trade Destinations

In a sudden and surprising turn of events, Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. And it looks like he already knows where he wants to go. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, two teams have been mentioned most frequently as KD's preferred landing spots. Those two teams are the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Venus Williams Has Incredible Retort To Reporter's Question

One of the biggest surprises at Wimbledon this year is that Venus Williams is competing with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles tournament. On Friday, Williams and Murray defeated Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-2 in their opening-round match. Following this match, Williams spoke to reporters about...
TENNIS
The Spun

Report: Nets' Plan For Ben Simmons Has Been Revealed

The dream duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving lasted just a few seasons for the Brooklyn Nets. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Nets general manager Sean Marks "is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade for the franchise star." Just days after learning Irving opted into his deal, Durant wants out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Kevin Durant Breaks Silence After Trade Request: Fans React

Earlier this week, NBA superstar Kevin Durant reportedly asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade. Three years after joining Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, KD wants out. It was a disappointing run for Durant and Irving, who won just one playoff series in the three years they were together. On Saturday...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Before the real offseason practice begins, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is enjoying some time away from the field. He's not alone, either. Jones escaped from the Patriots facility with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Scott. The couple met at Alabama and have been together ever since. While Jones has...
NFL
The Spun

Draymond Green Apologizes For What He Said About ESPN Analyst

It wouldn't be an NBA offseason without Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green trash-talking someone he doesn't like. But he may have taken things a little too far with a comment he made about ESPN's Kendrick Perkins. During a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green apologized for racially...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Caroline Wozniacki's First Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Former star tennis player Carolina Wozniacki is among those who have been featured in the issue. In fact, Wozniacki, who was at one point ranked No. 1 in the world, has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue several times over the years.
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Meet The Tennis Player Who Went Viral At Wimbledon Today

On Thursday, one of the long shots entering Wimbledon continues to make headlines for her performance. Katie Boulter, the No. 118 player in the world, rallied to take down one of the sport's biggest names. She eliminated sixth-seeded Karolina Pliskova, who reached the Wimbledon final last year, with a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory on Centre Court.
TENNIS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Vacation Photo

Tom Brady decided against retirement, as the seven-time Super Bowl champion will play at least one more NFL season. However, the legendary NFL quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are still managing to enjoy some rest and relaxation this offseason. Brady and Gisele were recently spotted on vacation, enjoying some...
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
559K+
Followers
66K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy