We’re taking Monday off, but wanted to wish everyone a happy Fourth of July. Did Lebanon County have a role in America’s campaign for Independence? You bet it did. Whether the Grubb iron furnace in Cornwall, Hessian prisoners at Tabor and Hebron, or the (possibly apocryphal) whiskey supply run by General George Washington to Schaefferstown during the bitter encampment at Valley Forge, it’s clear that the Lebanon Valley was crucial to the supply chain on which the Continental Army relied so dearly.

LEBANON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO