Mars Hill Health Center to close August 1st

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. We have a messy weather day in store with some rain showers this morning, sunshine during the middle of the day, with more showers and thunderstorms expected late this afternoon into this evening. This is all thanks to an approaching warm and cold front to the region, which has already brought the shower activity to much of the region this morning. Once this clears the region later on tonight, we’ll begin to clear back out in time for tomorrow. At this point things look to be slowing down in the atmosphere, meaning that the low pressure and associated moisture will linger just to our south and east, resulting in unsettled weather for southern spots during the first part of the morning, with northern and western spots seeing more sunshine throughout the day.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO