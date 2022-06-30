Mars Hill Health Center to close August 1st

Effective: 2022-07-01 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aroostook; Penobscot The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Aroostook County in northern Maine North central Penobscot County in east central Maine * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 620 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Shin Pond, or 16 miles north of Patten, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Smyrna, Dudley Township, Smyrna Mills, Oakfield, New Limerick, Ludlow, Merrill, Dyer Brook, Hersey, Dudley, Webbertown, Saint Croix and Moro Plantation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
