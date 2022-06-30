ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars Hill, ME

Mars Hill Health Center to close August 1st

By WAGM News
wagmtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - A.R. Gould recently announced that their primary care clinic in Mars Hill will be closing, we brought you that story last night. News Source 8 reporter Isaac Potter speaks with the CEO of AR Gould to learn more about what went into this decision and what...

www.wagmtv.com

Big Country 96.9

Who Launches the Big Fireworks Displays in Aroostook County, Maine?

Most of the fireworks displays you see at Aroostook County events are from a family owned, Maine company that has been doing it for decades. Central Maine Pyrotechnics operates out of Farmingdale and launches fireworks throughout the state as well as New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Anthony Marson is the Vice President of the company. He shared some of the behind the scenes work that goes on and what it takes to make it all happen.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Community Resource Fair Offers Resources and Information

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A Community Resource Fair was hosted by the Hope and Justice Project on Thursday, June 30th. Over 20 agencies were on hand to provide information and resources with the public regarding the various services they provide, and how their services may be of use to survivors of violence or abuse.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Caribou Seeks to Inform and Engage More Tourists

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Tourism is one of the largest industries in the State of Maine, and one city in Aroostook County is fielding a new effort to make tourists’ stay in their area a little more convenient. The City of Caribou recently received a $10,000 dollar Enterprise Marketing...
CARIBOU, ME
fiddleheadfocus.com

Maine State Police Troop F Report, June 6-12, 2022

HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of June 6-12, including the following. PORTAGE LAKE — Tr. Curtin took a report of a burglary in the town of Portage Lake. The homeowner reported that while in the process of moving, someone entered her home and took things from the home while she was out of town. The investigation is active and ongoing.
HOULTON, ME
wagmtv.com

Demolition Derby Brings Back Heart-Pounding Excitement in 2022

Houlton, Maine (WAGM) -The 2022 Houlton Agricultural Fair is back and starts Tomorrow for the July 4th Weekend. Over the weekend there will be a few exciting sporting events happening, including the infamous demolition derby. Chris Putnam is ready and looking forward to being the announcer for the 2022 Demolition...
HOULTON, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aroostook, Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aroostook; Penobscot The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Aroostook County in northern Maine North central Penobscot County in east central Maine * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 620 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Shin Pond, or 16 miles north of Patten, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Smyrna, Dudley Township, Smyrna Mills, Oakfield, New Limerick, Ludlow, Merrill, Dyer Brook, Hersey, Dudley, Webbertown, Saint Croix and Moro Plantation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Shower and Thunderstorm Threat Later This Evening After Peaks of Sunshine Today

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. We have a messy weather day in store with some rain showers this morning, sunshine during the middle of the day, with more showers and thunderstorms expected late this afternoon into this evening. This is all thanks to an approaching warm and cold front to the region, which has already brought the shower activity to much of the region this morning. Once this clears the region later on tonight, we’ll begin to clear back out in time for tomorrow. At this point things look to be slowing down in the atmosphere, meaning that the low pressure and associated moisture will linger just to our south and east, resulting in unsettled weather for southern spots during the first part of the morning, with northern and western spots seeing more sunshine throughout the day.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME

