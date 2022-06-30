ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Paul Burke named Boston Fire Commissioner

By Amy Sokolow
whdh.com
 2 days ago

BOSTON (WHDH) - Longtime Boston firefighter Paul Burke has been named the new Commissioner of the Boston Fire Department, the mayor's office announced. He will begin his new role Friday. "Paul is a trusted leader in this department and has served in many roles leading our fire response,"...

whdh.com

Comments / 0

 

whdh.com

Fireworks planners preparing big bangs for Boston celebration

BOSTON (WHDH) - The people behind Boston’s Fourth of July fireworks show are promising a massive show as the display returns to the Esplanade Monday. More than 5,000 fireworks and 1,700 pounds of black powder will be launched from barges that are already parked on the Charles River as crews prepare for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. Chief Pyrotechnician Matt Shea said he coordinated the show to be in tune with the Pops’ playing.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Beast

Dozens of White Supremacist Patriot Front Members March Through Boston

About 100 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front paraded through downtown Boston on Saturday, with several of them holding riot shields. Photos from the Boston Herald show members of the group unloading their infamous U-Haul and several counterprotesters confronting them as they marched along with a “Reclaim America” banner. The white supremacist group made national headlines in June when several members were busted by police on their way to an Idaho Pride parade. Local authorities were quick to make their opinion about the group known on Saturday. “To the white supremacists who ran through downtown today: When we march, we don’t hide our faces,” Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted. “Your hate is as cowardly as it is disgusting, and it goes against all that Boston stands for.”
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating stabbing at Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing at Boston Common Saturday, officials said. Officers responding to reports of a stabbing on Tremont Street at 3 p.m. found one person with non-life-threatening injuries who was taken to the hospital, police said. Witness Don Saarela said the attack was distburing. “I...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man stabbed in Boston Common; witness films suspect on bike

BOSTON – Police are investigating a stabbing in the Boston Common Saturday afternoon during the busy holiday weekend. Boston Police said a man was stabbed just after 3 p.m. Witnesses told WBZ-TV they saw a group of people gathered near the Boylston MBTA Station when two men started fighting. "I glanced over again I saw the guy that walked over to his bike to leave, and I glanced over at the other guy, and I see red all over his arms," said witness Don Saarela. "So I knew this wasn't good." Saarela said he pulled out his phone to record one of the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Chowderheads swarm downtown Boston for ‘hot and clammy’ festival

BOSTON (WHDH) - People packed Downtown Crossing Saturday for the annual Chowderfest, as nine restaurants squared off to determine who makes the best chowder. “It’s really interesting because the way that these people are approaching chowder is very different. There’s all kinds of styles — very traditional, very sort of non-traditional, so its very interesting to see how these restaurants are riffing on this very simple dish,” said restauranteur and judge Chris Jamison.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Child injured in early-morning shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood

BOSTON — A child was injured in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood early Saturday morning, police confirm. Boston police said a juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, which happened shortly before 3:55 a.m. at 161 Wood Ave. Boston Emergency Medical Services said one shooting victim in...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Dog attack leaves one pet dead, another seriously injured in Salem, Massachusetts

SALEM, Mass. — One dog is dead and another is seriously injured after they were attacked by dogs that got loose in Salem, Massachusetts. Bill McGunigle said he and his 6-year-old Chihuahua, Guillermo, were outside on Boston Street at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday when he noticed two pit bulls down the street.
CBS Boston

Truck crashes into Swampscott home

SWAMPSCOTT -- A truck crashed into a Swampscott home on Saturday morning. The front porch and porch roof have extensive damage.Police were called to Banks Terrance around 11 a.m. The truck had been in front of the home to make a delivery. At one point, when no one was in the truck, it rolled backward and crashed into the front of the house, police said. The driver, from Jay & Jay Trucking, told officers that the brakes were set at the time.Both homeowners were there at the time but no one was hurt.A refrigerator came out of the truck and hit and damaged a car in the driveway/The truck is still in place because it appears to be supporting the porch, according to police. A building commissioner responded to the scene to check the structural integrity of the home.National Grid also responded to the scene and shut off the gas to the home as a precaution. 
SWAMPSCOTT, MA

