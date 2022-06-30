Look: NBA Star Responds To Tom Brady's Recruitment
Tom Brady thinks NBA star Anthony Edwards is playing the wrong sport. A viral video of Edwards throwing the football is making the rounds on social media this week....thespun.com
Tom Brady thinks NBA star Anthony Edwards is playing the wrong sport. A viral video of Edwards throwing the football is making the rounds on social media this week....thespun.com
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0