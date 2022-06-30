ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, MA

'We are working hard' MBTA GM says in face of mounting challenges, criticism

 3 days ago

WINCHESTER, Mass. — Seemingly besieged by crises and criticism, the General Manager of the MBTA said his team is dedicated to fixing and improving the system while also defending his leadership and big pay bonuses. "I viscerally understand how frustrating it can be, we are working hard to...

New MBTA fare changes take effect July 1

BOSTON (WHDH) - A previously announced slate of MBTA fare changes are in effect as of July 1. A 1-day LinkPass has been reduced from its former price of $12.75 to $11. The pass offers unlimited rides on buses and subways. The MBTA is also offering a new 7-day LinkPass for reduced-fare riders. Those riders will have access to monthly passes for all modes of transit, including the Commuter Rail, Express Bus, and ferry. The T now also allows two free transfers on buses and subways instead of one. A 5-day LinkPass on the Commuter Rail has also been made permanent.
BOSTON, MA
Boston teens accused of assaulting cab driver, kicking out MBTA Red Line train windows

BOSTON — Three Boston teens are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted a cab driver and vandalized an MBTA Red Line train, according to transit police. At about 10:45 p.m. Thursday, witnesses told police at JFK-UMass station that a group of teens at the Ashmont platform kicked, struck and broke windows on a Red Line train. The teens then approached an off-duty cab driver and demanded a ride, police said. When the 53-year-old driver said he wasn't working, the group spit on him and attacked him with a hammer and a glass bottle, police said.
BOSTON, MA
Quincy first responders respond en masse to the scene in Quincy Center #quincypolice #brewsterambulance #quincyfiredepartment

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy first responders respond en masse to the scene in Quincy Center #quincypolice #brewsterambulance #quincyfiredepartment. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. An otherwise quiet warm muggy long holiday weekend Saturday...
Massachusetts river levels show scope of drought

NORWOOD, Mass. — With his rubber boots on, Ian Cooke wades out into the middle of the Neponset River in Norwood to show just how low the water has dropped. Cooke, with the Neponset Watershed Association, says says conditions are not as bad as the drought of 2016 when the Neponset River nearly ran dry, but we could soon be in that situation.
NORWOOD, MA
Winchester, MA
Massachusetts Traffic
Patriot Front hate group descends on Boston

BOSTON — A hate group descended on Boston Saturday, seen across the city on this crowded Fourth of July weekend. Video from Back Bay Station shows members of the Patriot Front carrying shields and flags ... covering their faces, and wearing shirts that say: Reclaim America. The group was also seen along the Freedom Trail.
Flowers bloom in downtown Boston, while veggies grow at Fenway Park

Visitors to Downtown Crossing in Boston are probably familiar with the work of Flora Explora, the urban landscape specialist who, in association with the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District, brings a touch of green to the urban area in the form of seasonal flower arrangements. Green City Growers is on...
BOSTON, MA
Truck crashes into Swampscott home

SWAMPSCOTT -- A truck crashed into a Swampscott home on Saturday morning. The front porch and porch roof have extensive damage.Police were called to Banks Terrance around 11 a.m. The truck had been in front of the home to make a delivery. At one point, when no one was in the truck, it rolled backward and crashed into the front of the house, police said. The driver, from Jay & Jay Trucking, told officers that the brakes were set at the time.Both homeowners were there at the time but no one was hurt.A refrigerator came out of the truck and hit and damaged a car in the driveway/The truck is still in place because it appears to be supporting the porch, according to police. A building commissioner responded to the scene to check the structural integrity of the home.National Grid also responded to the scene and shut off the gas to the home as a precaution. 
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA
Lightning bolt strikes cars, sets one on fire in Massachusetts neighborhood

ACTON, Mass. — Flames engulfed one of two cars that were struck by lightning overnight in a Massachusetts neighborhood. The Acton Fire Department said the cars were parked in the area of Freedom Farme Road at 10:23 p.m. on Wednesday when they were struck by a bolt of lightning. One of the cars, a sedan, caught fire.
ACTON, MA
Longtime firefighter appointed to be next commissioner of Boston Fire Department

BOSTON — Boston's next top firefighter is a 32-year veteran of the department. Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday announced that Commissioner Paul Burke will take over leadership of the department on Friday, after mandatory retirement rules force Commissioner Jack Dempsey to step down on Thursday. Massachusetts law requires firefighters...
BOSTON, MA
In its second season, Polar Park has helped transform Worcester’s Canal District, but it’s also introduced new challenges

It’s a late spring weeknight and Polar Park is packed and boisterous. The Worcester Red Sox are playing a home game and there’s an energy in the air. Outside the park, the streets are quieter. As the fans enter the gates, the streets in Worcester’s Canal District begin to empty. Stragglers stay for dinner in one of the neighborhood’s restaurants, but the majority of visitors are there for the main event.
WORCESTER, MA

