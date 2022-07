This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fourth of July fireworks are ready to light up the night sky in Fairfield this Saturday. The town's "Independence Day Fireworks" celebration will take place at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, with a rain date of Sunday, July 3. Information regarding a postponement will be made by at least 2 p.m. on Saturday on the town's social media channels.

