The Eye Cream Making Shoppers Eye Bags and Fine Lines ‘Disappear’ Is 45% Off Ahead of Prime Day

By Maya Gandara
 2 days ago

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve skipped routine applications of eye cream and regretted it the next morning. The skin around my eyes is often prone to under-eye bags and puffiness (especially if I’ve had too much salt or wine before bed), therefore relying on the effects of a soothing formula is my trick to appearing well-rested. According to shoppers, there’s one fast-acting option that we should all have on hand—and it’s a steep 45 percent off ahead of Prime Day .

The Kleem Organics Firming Eye Cream is clearly a legend amongst Amazon reviewers; some say it works just as well as their expensive eye creams, while others praise it for making their eye bags “ disappear ” overnight. Even more have posted photo evidence of the “immediate results” they’ve witnessed, alongside remarks that it’s “the best they’ve ever tried.”



Kleem Organics Firming Eye Cream $16.97 (Originally $31)


Buy Now

An all-in-one eye cream , the product not only de-puffs and minimizes dark circles, but also addresses the key signs of aging. You’ll find caffeine, Matrixyl 3000 (a highly potent peptide blend), plant stem cells and collagen get to work on softening crow’s feet, firming sagging eyelids and lifting the under-eyes for a more awake and youthful appearance.

“I do not have the dark circles, but have the lines and crow’s feet and occasional puffiness. I have been using it for a few weeks and already can see a difference,” raved one five-star reviewer. “I have sensitive skin and this does not make me break out or cause redness….The cream is divine and absorbs without being greasy…Fine lines and wrinkles are easing already after just a few weeks!”

For a more intense cooling, de-puffing effect, the brand recommends storing the eye cream in the fridge. Gently pat a pea-sized amount across areas of concern before moving onto your makeup—it’s fast-absorbing and lightweight enough to be worn under your go-to concealer.

RELATED: This J.Lo-Approved Eye Gel Diminishes Wrinkles Within an Hour—& We Have an Exclusive Sale Code

“Since using the eye cream, the fine lines around my eyes are almost gone,” said another reviewer. “The entire line of Kleem Organics products, eye cream, vitamin C serum and retinol cream , are high quality and well worth the money.”

Right now all of the above is on massive sale—snag Kleem Organic’s best-selling products, including the firming eye cream, for less on Amazon right now.

