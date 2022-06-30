ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

Flight for Life called after pursuit ends in crash near Brookfield dealership

By TMJ4 Web Staff, Stephanie Haines
 5 days ago
Crews responded to the Toyota Brookfield near Barker and Capitol Drive for reports of an accident with injuries Thursday afternoon.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, the Village of Pewaukee conducted a traffic stop around 12:15 p.m. on a vehicle with a wanted subject inside.

During the initial stop near Capitol and Five Fields, the passenger exited the car and was taken into custody. When the passenger exited, the driver fled the scene.

A Waukesha County Sheriff's Office squad attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued, resulting in a police pursuit.

Officials say the vehicle then crashed near Capitol ad Barker.

The 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital by Flight For Life. He had non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries occurred during the incident.

A spokesperson for Toyota tells us no employees or customers were injured. They said "minimal" damage was done to one customer's car.

