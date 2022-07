Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form are officially married! The couple tied the knot at Preservation Hall in New Orleans in June, dressed to the nines in wedding-day outfits fit for the Louisiana heat. Inspired by the style trends of 1920s New Orleans, Daddario wore a Danielle Frankel wedding dress in pleated silk with lace appliqué and a tulle Watteau. "Thank you for creating this incredible dress!" she commented on the designer's Instagram post. Keeping her accessories light, the "White Lotus" star paired the dress with stud earrings, an embroidered parasol, and a floor-length veil that rivaled the ruffled hem of her dress. "I wanted it to feel like it all worked in the heat too," she tells Vogue. "Nothing too heavy or serious."

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO