ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Scott Signs Bill Establishing Baltimore City Police Accountability Board

By Paul Gessler
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pHbAP_0gR6gLTc00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott on Thursday signed into law a bill establishing a police accountability board as part of his administration’s effort to restore trust between the community and the Baltimore Police Department.

The legislation was passed Monday by the Baltimore City Council. It establishes the 17-member board, whose duties include reviewing police complaints and appointing citizens to serve on an administrative charging committee, which will be tasked with recommending discipline for officers formally accused of misconduct.

The final version of the bill included multiple amendments, one of them leaving the door open to former officers serving on the board.

Councilman Mark Conway, the bill’s sponsor, said the board will ultimately help police work better with the community they are sworn to protect and serve.

“We have a number of significant issues with our police department leading into mistrust and distrust with our police officers,” Conway said Thursday. “We know that distrust has made their job more difficult ultimately.”

Speaking at a news conference, Mayor Scott said police reform has been a key piece of his career in public service and is one of the top priorities of his administration.

“It is necessary…that we ensure that while we want our officers engaging in our community, that we’re doing that through constitutional policing and ways that rebuild trust with our community,” Scott said. “Trust that we all know has been marred by past corruption, wrongdoing and criminal acts against our residents perpetrated by rogue individuals of our police department.”

The bill’s signing came a day before a deadline imposed last year by the Maryland General Assembly requiring every jurisdiction in Maryland to have its own police accountability board.

Each member of the Baltimore City Council will appoint a member to the police accountability board, though each appointment is subject to the approval of the mayor.

“For years, I’ve said who’s said civilian review here was a toothless tiger, and this isn’t perfect by far and we have a long way to go, but this is the strengthening of accountability for police in Baltimore City,” Citizens Policing Project Executive Director Ray Kelly said. “Even though we have the language that permits the most diverse board possible, we have to ensure it is the most diverse board possible.”

The legislation also follows the downfall of the police department’s Gun Trace Task Force , a specialized unit of officers. Over a dozen officers were brought down on allegations including the robbery of citizens, the theft and sale of drugs, falsified reports and overtime, along with attempts to cover it up.

Several of the Gun Trace Task Force’s members, whose deeds are chronicled in the HBO series “We Own This City,” are serving time in prison after being convicted of various criminal charges since the first wave of indictments in 2017.

“Simply put, if the residents of Baltimore don’t trust our police, we have no hope in resolving the violence that is gripping our city,” the mayor said Thursday.

The Campaign for Justice, Safety, and Jobs and the Maryland Coalition for Justice and Police Accountability pushed for amendments to the bill, including lifting restrictions of who could serve on it. The bill allows for people with criminal records and undocumented immigrants to serve.

“The most important member of the PAB are the members most impacted by police violence,” CASA de Maryland’s Region Director Lydia Walther-Rodriguez said. “This board is a step forward for police accountability, but it can’t be all.”

With House Bill 670 in 2021, Maryland’s General Assembly mandated every county and Baltimore City establish a police accountability board. State law prohibits police from serving on the board. Baltimore City’s bill limits the number of former law enforcement officers to two.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

High Court Marshal Seeks Enforcement Of Anti-Picketing Laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to step up the enforcement of laws she says prohibit picketing outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. “For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have picketed Justices’ homes,” Marshal Gail Curley wrote in the Friday letters to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and two local elected officials. Curley wrote that Virginia and Maryland laws and a Montgomery County, Maryland, ordinance prohibit picketing at justices’ homes, and she asked the officials to direct police...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
InsideClimate News

Baltimore’s ‘Catastrophic Failures’ at Wastewater Treatment Have Triggered a State Takeover, a Federal Lawsuit and Citizen Outrage

Sara Bundy, her husband and 12-year-old son moved to Sparrows Point near the Back River in Baltimore County four years ago for the allure of a waterfront home. “We are a boating family. We love to fish and kayak and our lives are very much based around water,” said Bundy, 43, who owns a dog walking and pet sitting business. “So, when we came across this waterfront home, it was perfect for us.”
CBS Baltimore

State Police Expand Traffic Enforcement On I-83 In Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you start seeing more state troopers in Baltimore City, don’t be surprised. Starting Friday, Maryland State Police will have expanded patrol responsibilities on Interstate 83 in Baltimore City, the agency said Thursday Previously, the agency was responsible for calls for service on I-83 from the Pennsylvania line to the Baltimore County/Baltimore City line. The agency will now respond to the end of I-83 at Fayette Street in Baltimore City. The change is the result of an agreement between three Maryland law enforcement agencies and the Baltimore Police Department. Those agencies are Maryland Department of State Police (MDSP), the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police and the Maryland Capitol Police State Police said the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Coordinated Highways Action Response Team will provide assistance with road closures and detours, and MDTA Police will assume patrol responsibilities and conduct criminal and traffic enforcement on Route 295 within the Baltimore City limits. The agency said Maryland Capitol Police has been given enforcement authority on both I-83 and Route 295.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Nonprofit Sues Baltimore Law Department For ‘Obstructing Access’ To Police Conduct Records

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local nonprofit filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Baltimore City Law Department, alleging the department is conspiring with the Baltimore Police Department to obstruct access to public records of police misconduct. The Baltimore Action Legal Team, also known as BALT, is a civil rights-focused nonprofit that provides legal support. The organization is representing three plaintiffs: Open Justice Baltimore, a nongovernmental organization; Alissa Figueroa, a journalist in residence at Morgan State University; and reporter Brandon Soderberg. The Baltimore City Law Department is the custodian of records for Baltimore Police, and BALT alleges its plaintiffs have made 21 requests for public records...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Mayor Scott signs Police Accountability Board bill into law

(WEAA)—On Thursday, Mayor Brandon Scott signed the Police Accountability Board into law. He was joined by several city officials, including Councilman Mark Conway (D-4), who spoke with Gabe Ortis Wednesday evening ahead of the signing. Baltimore’s City Council passed the bill on Monday with several amendments, include allowing former...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
CBS Baltimore

‘Totally Excessive’: After-Hours Swimmers In Baltimore City Pools Prompt Police Helicopter Response, Councilman Reacts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The police response to after-hours swimmers in Baltimore City-owned pools has attracted attention, partially because the police department’s helicopter is sometimes used as a tool to clear the pool. Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison defended the use of the helicopter to patrol city pools during the tail end of a Fourth of July press conference on Friday. “Our helicopters fly over our city and check on all of our pools,” he said. The department’s helicopter, commonly known as Foxtrot, is being used for daily infrastructure checks and to prevent swimmers from drowning, department spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge said.  Back at it....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

June Deadliest Month In Baltimore In 7 Years; Federal-Local Partnership Aims To Solve More Homicides

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This week, WJZ has placed a spotlight on unsolved murders and the pain of families in Baltimore that are not getting justice in a ‘Crime Without Punishment’ series in partnership with CBS News. Crime Without Punishment: In Baltimore, 6 In 10 Homicides Unsolved; A Mother Shares Her Pain After Losing Her Only Son https://t.co/v9HqkTMqhb @wjz pic.twitter.com/YfzTKRZXH4 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 1, 2022 Now, WJZ is looking at solutions.  CBS News obtained access to the warehouse-turned-war-room against some of the most violent individuals and groups in Baltimore where federal and local law enforcement are working together. Maryland’s U.S. Attorney Erik Barron hopes...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Accountability#City Police#Politics Local
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Stepping Up Deployment On Fourth Of July Weekend, Commissioner Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The last time Baltimore saw a Fourth of July fireworks celebration was in 2019. After a two-year hiatus, the show is coming bacK. The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA) said in previous years, as many as 7,000 people have enjoyed fireworks along the city’s main tourist attraction – the Inner Harbor. Activities downtown will start in the morning on Independence Day and then end with the fireworks. Boat tour operators say they are also seeing an increase in demand. “We’re almost sold out both of our boats that we have going out. So yeah, it should be...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Meet The Investigators Working To Address Baltimore City’s Unsolved Murders

In a nondescript Baltimore warehouse, dozens of investigators are working to fix a problem that has vexed police across the country: unsolved murders. The city saw 338 homicides in 2021, and less than half, 47%, were solved. That figure is slightly lower than the national murder clearance rate — the share of cases each year that are solved, meaning police make an arrest or close the case due to other reasons. In Baltimore and across the United States, only about half of murder cases are cleared — far less than a half-century ago, when roughly 90% led to arrests. For complete coverage of this installment of Crime Without Punishment, click here.
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Ballot Referendum Petition Aims to Lower Baltimore City’s Property Tax Rate

A “grassroots” coalition called Renew Baltimore is launching a petition effort to lower Baltimore City’s property tax rate. If the petition is signed by at least 10,000 Baltimore City voters, a referendum – referred to as a “Question” – will be included on the ballot for voters to consider in the General Election in November.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
foxbaltimore.com

Wife of officer dragged says she lacks confidence in justice system, fears plea deal

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore is serving as home base for Baltimore Sgt. Kenneth Ramberg after he was dragged two blocks following a traffic stop. His wife briefly left his room to sit in a park across the street and voice her concerns about what will come next for her husband.
foxbaltimore.com

Two separate water rescues in Baltimore City Saturday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, two vehicles were rescued from flood water in separate areas according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Rescue crews were sent to the Sandtown-Winchester area for a report of a vehicle in floodwater. A person is reportedly trapped in a vehicle at Monroe and Kavanaugh...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
60K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy