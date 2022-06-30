Godzilla and Titans Monsterverse Series at Apple TV+ Casts Pachinko, Transparent Actresses

Click here to read the full article.

Apple TV+ has unveiled the main cast for its upcoming Monsterverse series, which will be part of the same franchise that includes films like 2014’s Godzilla and 2017’s Kong: Skull Island .

According to the official synopsis, the still-untitled project will take place in the wake of “the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real,” focusing specifically on “one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.” (Monarch, in the Monsterverse built by the film studio Legendary, is an organization that was founded in secrecy, as a joint coalition between several governments in order to hunt and study “massive unidentified terrestrial organisms.”)

Read on for details of five newly cast characters:

* Anna Sawai ( Pachinko ; pictured above) as Cate, a former schoolteacher and G-Day survivor who travels to Japan to settle family affairs but instead uncovers a family secret.

* Kiersey Clemons ( Transparent ; pictured above) as May, an American ex-pat with a roguish exterior that she uses to protect herself as well as others.

* Joe Tippett ( Mare of Easttown ) as Tim, an office drone who dreams of secret agent adventure.

* Elisa Lasowski ( Versailles ) as Duvall, an expert operative with unwavering confidence in herself and her skills.

* Newcomer Ren Watabe as Kentaro, an intelligent, creative and curious young man who has yet to find his own path and embarks on a quest to learn more about his revered yet mysterious father.

The live-action series will be produced by the Legendary Television arm and executive-produced by co-creators Chris Black ( Star Trek: Enterprise ), who will also serve as showrunner, and Matt Fraction ( Hawkeye ). Matt Shakman ( WandaVision ) will direct the first two episodes and exec-produce.

The Monsterverse films have accumulated close to $2 billion dollars globally at the box office, and also have spun off the upcoming Netflix anime series Skull Island . In addition to the films Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island , movies in the franchise include Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021).