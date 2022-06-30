ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Godzilla and Titans Monsterverse Series at Apple TV+ Casts Pachinko, Transparent Actresses

By Rebecca Iannucci
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wGRsF_0gR6gJiA00

Click here to read the full article.

Apple TV+ has unveiled the main cast for its upcoming Monsterverse series, which will be part of the same franchise that includes films like 2014’s Godzilla and 2017’s Kong: Skull Island .

According to the official synopsis, the still-untitled project will take place in the wake of “the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real,” focusing specifically on “one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.” (Monarch, in the Monsterverse built by the film studio Legendary, is an organization that was founded in secrecy, as a joint coalition between several governments in order to hunt and study “massive unidentified terrestrial organisms.”)

Read on for details of five newly cast characters:

* Anna Sawai ( Pachinko ; pictured above) as Cate, a former schoolteacher and G-Day survivor who travels to Japan to settle family affairs but instead uncovers a family secret.

* Kiersey Clemons ( Transparent ; pictured above) as May, an American ex-pat with a roguish exterior that she uses to protect herself as well as others.

* Joe Tippett ( Mare of Easttown ) as Tim, an office drone who dreams of secret agent adventure.

* Elisa Lasowski ( Versailles ) as Duvall, an expert operative with unwavering confidence in herself and her skills.

* Newcomer Ren Watabe as Kentaro, an intelligent, creative and curious young man who has yet to find his own path and embarks on a quest to learn more about his revered yet mysterious father.

The live-action series will be produced by the Legendary Television arm and executive-produced by co-creators Chris Black ( Star Trek: Enterprise ), who will also serve as showrunner, and Matt Fraction ( Hawkeye ). Matt Shakman ( WandaVision ) will direct the first two episodes and exec-produce.

The Monsterverse films have accumulated close to $2 billion dollars globally at the box office, and also have spun off the upcoming Netflix anime series Skull Island . In addition to the films Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island , movies in the franchise include Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021).

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Real Love Boat: Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O'Connell to Host CBS Series

Click here to read the full article. Real-life marrieds Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell have set a course for adventure, as the co-hosts of CBS‘ The Real Love Boat dating series. Premiering Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9/8c — as a part of a new all-reality block, where it will be hammocked by Survivor and The Amazing Race — The Real Love Boat brings singles together to sail the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. “Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry,” says the synopsis. And, “Like the beloved original scripted series,...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Old Man Renewed for Season 2

Click here to read the full article. We’ll get to see The Old Man get even older: FX has renewed the spy thriller starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow for a second season, the network announced on Monday. Bridges stars as former CIA asset Dan Chase, who goes on the run after a decades-old case gets reopened. John Lithgow costars as FBI official Harold Harper, who has a past with Chase. Amy Brenneman and Alia Shawkat lead the supporting cast. The Old Man premiered earlier this month on FX, with episodes airing the next day on Hulu. (TVLine readers gave the premiere...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chesapeake Shores Sets Final Season Premiere Date at Hallmark Channel

Click here to read the full article. Hallmark Channel will return to Chesapeake Shores this summer. The network has announced that the sixth and final season of the O’Brien family saga will premiere Sunday, Aug. 14. (As previously reported, the series’ farewell run will consist of 10 episodes.) For the uninitiated: Chesapeake Shores follows the O’Briens and their romantic and professional relationships. Season 5 saw the exit of longtime cast member Jesse Metcalfe, who played musician Trace Riley, an on-and-off love interest for Meghan Ory’s Abby. In the wake of his departure, iZombie vet Robert Buckley joined the ensemble as eccentric entrepreneur (and...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower Ponders an Option for Vecna That's 'Absolutely 100-Percent No Way'

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 4 finale of Stranger Things. If you’re not done yet with your binge, you might want to react to this interview like you would to one of Vecna’s grandfather clocks — in other words, run the other way! Henry/One/Vecna’s not bad, he’s just drawn that way. So says Stranger Things heavy Jamie Campbell Bower as he speaks with TVLine about his sympathy for the devil, his complicated relationship with Eleven and the one shot that the Upside Down’s overlord would never take. TVLINE | What’s your take...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiersey Clemons
Person
Anna Sawai
Person
Joe Tippett
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
TVLine

The Boys Boss Talks Black Noir's Animated Backstory: The Idea That 'He's Like Snow White Made Me Laugh'

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3, Episode 7. Proceed at your own risk! Never has a tragic backstory looked so cute! Still on the run from Soldier Boy’s wrath, Black Noir took refuge inside an abandoned Buster Beaver’s pizza restaurant during this week’s The Boys. As the supe laid out various bowls of canned beans, a plethora of animated cartoon animals appeared around him. Then Buster Beaver himself came out to urge Irving to open up about what happened in his past. “You can’t hide from Soldier Boy. We’re your best pals, aren’t...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Reba Reunion: Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman to Play Sisters in New Lifetime Movie The Hammer

Click here to read the full article. The roots of Lifetime’s next made-for-TV movie are planted firmly in the past. Fifteen years after the WB-turned-CW sitcom Reba ended its six-season run, series stars Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman are set to reunite in The Hammer, a new film inspired by the life of traveling circuit judge Kim Wanker. McEntire, who is also an executive producer, will play Kim Wheeler, “an outspoken, firecracker lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada, and is one of the few traveling judges left in America,” according to the official synopsis. “After the...
MOVIES
TVLine

Kristian Alfonso Hits Back at Critics Ahead of Days of Our Lives Return: 'I Didn't Say I'm Never, Ever Coming Back'

Click here to read the full article. When Kristian Alfonso tendered her resignation from Days of Our Lives in 2020 after 37 years, the actress seemed rather emphatic about it being a permanent departure. Cut to July 2022, Alfonso is set to reprise her role of Hope Williams Brady opposite former leading man Peter Reckell in the second installment of Days offshoot Beyond Salem (premiering July 11 on Peacock). But the soap legend insists her return does not contradict her previous statements. “I don’t think of this as going back to Days of Our Lives,” Alfonso tells Soap Opera Digest. “[Beyond Salem]...
MOVIES
TVLine

NBC Sets Fall Premiere Dates: La Brea, #OneChicago, Quantum Leap Reboot, Law & Order Trio, The Voice and More

Click here to read the full article. NBC is the fourth broadcast network (following Fox, ABC and CBS) to unveil its fall rollout plan, setting premiere dates for more than a dozen new and returning series. As previously announced, La Brea is staying put in the Tuesday time slot that served its hit freshman run well, while the #OneChicago and Law & Order franchises will similarly and respectively call Wednesday and Thursday home. And with The Blacklist on the bench until midseason, College Bowl Season 2 will kick off NBC’s Friday night slate in early September, until a sitcombo takes over in November. All told,...
BREA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Actor#Monsterverse#G Day#American
TVLine

Time Traveler's Wife Cancelled at HBO

Click here to read the full article. Henry and Clare’s love story has come to a premature end: HBO has cancelled The Time Traveler’s Wife after just one season, TVLine has confirmed. The series, based Audrey Niffenegger’s novel of the same name, was adapted for television by Steven Moffat (Doctor Who), with David Nutter (Game of Thrones) directing all six episodes in the first season. It  starred Theo James (Sanditon) and Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) as Henry and Clare, a couple whose relationship is tested by a genetic disorder that causes him to time travel. The June 19 season ender...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Quantum Leap: New Details Emerge About Premise for NBC's Fall Reboot

Click here to read the full article. We’re finally getting a clearer picture of NBC’s forthcoming Quantum Leap reboot. On Wednesday, the network announced that the series will premiere on Monday, Sept. 19 at 10/9c (leading out of The Voice). In tandem with that news, greater detail was shared about the plot. Previously, in addition to any character breakdowns, it was only said that “it has been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (played by Scott Bakula in the original series) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Night Sky Cancelled at Prime Video

It’s one and done for Night Sky. Prime Video has cancelled the sci-fi series starring Academy Award winners Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons after a single season, our sister site Deadline reports. “Spanning space and time,” Night Sky followed Irene and Franklin York, “a couple who, years ago, discovered...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

The Boys Boss Breaks Down Major Soldier Boy Twist, Previews the 'Big Question' It Poses for Finale

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3, Episode 7. Proceed at your own risk! Happy belated Father’s Day from The Boys! The latest episode of the Prime Video series dropped a wallop of a cliffhanger twist: At the conclusion of this week’s installment, Soldier Boy called up Homelander to share some shocking information that he had learned from Mindstorm (before he bludgeoned him to death with his shield). It turns out, back in the day, Soldier Boy handed over some of his swimmers to Dr. Vogelbaum, who used them to create a kid...
TV SERIES
TVLine

One of Stranger Things 4's Sweetest Moments Wasn't Scripted, Say Writers

Click here to read the full article. The following contains a spoiler or three from the season finale of Stranger Things 4. One of Stranger Things 4‘s most tender season-finale moments (amid so much mayhem!) was ad-libbed by the actors involved. Not long into the XXL season finale aka “The Piggyback,” Joyce and Hopper (played by Winona Ryder and David Harbour) are freshening up best they can before embarking on the next leg of their Russian odyssey, when the former gets a glimpse of the latter’s scarred body. Joyce asks Hopper about all that he has endured, noting that they still have their...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Electric Dancers MPLUSPLUS Light Up AGT in Latest Audition Round — Watch

Click here to read the full article. You’d be hard-pressed to find any negatives about this next dance group auditioning for America’s Got Talent. Direct from Japan, MPLUSPLUS‘ mission is to “innovate dance conventions with technology,” and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at the group’s colorful audition from tonight’s episode of AGT (NBC, 8/7c). According to the group’s official website, MPLUSPLUS is a “crew of creatives who is here to innovate the common sense of entertainment. The etymology of our company name comes from the letter “m” of make — the starting point of all craftsmanship, together with the programming increment symbol...
THEATER & DANCE
TVLine

Magnum P.I. Cast Reacts to 2-Season 'Save' by NBC: 'Goonies Never Say Die'

Click here to read the full article. “Time to dust off the Aloha shirt!” That is the very good word from Magnum P.I. front man Jay Hernandez, responding to the official news that NBC has renewed CBS’ castoff island drama for two 10-episode seasons, its fifth and sixth — and with an option for more, sources tell TVLine. The news came a month after a report that MPI, whose lead producer is Universal TV, might be “saved” by either NBC or its sister cabler, USA Network. Magnum this joins the ranks of Lucifer, Manifest, All Rise and 60-plus other shows that were...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Who's the Boss? Sequel Series Lands at Freevee, With Stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano Set to Return

Click here to read the full article. The long-awaited Who’s the Boss? sequel series has finally found a home: Amazon’s Freevee (formerly known as IMDb TV) is now developing the series, according to our sister site Deadline. The project was first announced two years ago, with original stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano returning to reprise their roles as father and daughter Tony and Samantha Micelli. The sequel will take place 30 years later, with Samantha now a single mother and living in the same house as the original series. The new take “will explore generational differences, as well as opposing...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Reveals the 'Most Daunting' Part of Eddie's Arc

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following contains spoilers for Stranger Things’ Season 4 finale. If you haven’t finished your binge yet, you might want to avoid this interview like it was the Creel House. Death becomes him. Though we — and many a viewer — were gutted by Eddie’s passing in Stranger Things’ harrowing Season 4 finale, portrayer Joseph Quinn was in high spirits when TVLine spoke with him about his all but instantly beloved character’s last stand, his dashed Season 5 hopes and playing the spoiler in Dustin and Steve’s bromance. TVLINE | How does it feel...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Baz's Australia Series, Making the Cut Return Date and More

Click here to read the full article. Baz Luhrmann is headed back to Australia: An expanded and reimagined version of the director’s 2008 film, which starred Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman, will debut on Hulu in the U.S. this winter, our sister site Deadline reports. The six-part limited series, titled Faraway Downs, will feature footage from the movie, as well as an expanded, serialized version of the story, with a new ending and updated soundtrack. “I originally set out to take the notion of the sweeping Gone With the Wind style epic and turn it on its head,” Luhrmann said in a...
MOVIES
TVLine

Alex Wagner to Fill Rachel Maddow's Primetime Spot at MSNBC

Click here to read the full article. Alex Wagner will host Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show four nights a week, The New York Times reports. Wagner is a producer on Showtime’s weekly docuseries The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth and previously hosted Now With Alex Wagner, a weekday opinion show on MSNBC from 2011 to 2015. She currently serves as a political analyst for the cable news outlet, and she has filled in for Maddow and Chris Hayes during absences from their primetime shows. Maddow, however, is not completely vacating her spot. As part of a larger, multi-year deal the host...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine

46K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy