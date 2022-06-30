ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas police: 4 migrants killed in smuggling attempt

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Four migrants died Thursday and three other people were injured in a highway crash in Texas that authorities described as another fatal human smuggling attempt during a tragic week near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The crash happened in Encinal, a small town where a tractor-trailer carrying migrants passed through Monday before ending up in San Antonio, where authorities found more than 50 people dead or dying inside .

On Thursday, a Jeep carrying seven people was being pursued by Border Patrol agents when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on the interstate, said Lt. Chris Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver was hospitalized in critical condition along with two others who were also injured, Olivarez said. He said it was the second deadly smuggling attempt in 24 hours in South Texas after two migrants died in a car that was being pursued by authorities near the border city of La Joya.

The crashes underscore how covert and risky attempts to bring migrants through Texas continue even after the nation's deadliest smuggling episode.

Authorities said 53 people died in San Antonio in the back of a tractor-trailer with no air conditioning in the sweltering Texas heat . Federal prosecutors have arrested four people, including the suspected driver, who was scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday.

The truck had been packed with more than 60 people. The dead included 27 people from Mexico, 14 from Honduras, seven from Guatemala and two from El Salvador, according to Francisco Garduño, chief of Mexico’s National Immigration Institute.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Cousins, 13, Died in San Antonio Tractor-Trailer, Parents Say Smugglers Charged $6,000 for Deadly Journey

Heartbreaking details about those who died in an abandoned tractor-trailer in San Antonio earlier this week are starting to emerge. Wilmer Tulul and Pascual Melvin Guachiac, 13-year-old cousins from Tzucubal, Guatemala – an Indigenous Quiche community of around 1,500 people in the mountains about 100 miles from the country's capital – made the trek to the United States in search of a better life for themselves and their loved ones, their families told the Associated Press.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Border Patrol finds 52 adults, 3 minors hidden in pepper shipment

Border Patrol agents discovered 55 people, including three minors, hidden inside a tractor-trailer hauling pallets of peppers on Thursday. The smuggling attempt resulted in the arrest of truck driver Oscar Richmond Jr., who was charged with smuggling people in the country illegally. A criminal complaint said Richmond arrived at the...
EDINBURG, TX
The Independent

Driver of doomed San Antonio truck smuggling migrants was high on meth: Texas congressman

Homero Zamorano, the man charged with driving the abandoned Texas semi-truck in which 53 migrants died, was high on methamphetamine when he was arrested, according to US Representative Henry Cuellar, whose district includes San Antonio.The Texas Democrat told Reuters he was briefed on the information by Customs and Border Patrol, who he said added that the migrants were likely picked in the truck at a US-based “stash house” before being abandoned in San Antonio on Monday evening.That would match with accounts from Mr Zamorano’s family, who say he struggled with drug use and resorted to criminality to fund his...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
La Joya, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Encinal, TX
International Business Times

Two Mexicans Charged After Death Of 51 Migrants In Sweltering Texas Truck

At least 51 migrants have died after being trapped inside a sweltering tractor-trailer truck found abandoned in Texas, authorities said on Tuesday, as two Mexican nationals tied to the unprecedented smuggling tragedy were charged in U.S. federal court. The deceased migrants, 39 men and 12 women, most of them citizens...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Border Report

Large groups of migrants apprehended in South Texas

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- In the past two days, U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley have come across over 500 undocumented migrants in three large groups north of the border in deep South Texas, despite temperatures in the high 90s, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

Families Fret Over Fate of Migrants Trapped in Texas Truck

OAXACA CITY, Mexico (Reuters) - Before he began the journey that ended in disaster, Jose Luis Vasquez lived in a remote mountainous community in southern Mexico, where a single telephone connects a few indigenous families to the outside world, local residents said. Now the 31-year-old is in a hospital in...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Police#Border Patrol#South Texas#U S Mexico#Jeep#Guat
CBS Minnesota

10 pounds of meth discovered after being delivered to wrong address, charges say

ELK RIVER, Minn. -- Two people face multiple felony counts after 10 pounds of meth that was supposed to be delivered to them ended up at the wrong address, according to recently filed charges.Last weekend, investigators were tipped off by a concerned citizen. The person brought a box to authorities, saying it had been delivered to them incorrectly. They'd opened it without taking note of the name on the box, and found that there was what they believed to be controlled substances packed inside.The contents of the box were determined to be large rocks of meth, weighing in excess of...
ELK RIVER, MN
AOL Corp

Four migrants killed in Texas crash days after trailer tragedy

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A Jeep carrying a group of migrants crashed into a trailer after evading a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) checkpoint in the town of Encinal, Texas, on Thursday, leaving four dead and three hospitalized, authorities said. The crash occurred just days after the deadliest human...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Cartels smuggle migrants left behind from largest-ever caravan

AUSTIN, Texas — The largest-ever caravan of migrants to head to the U.S. southern border broke down days into its journey from southern Mexico, appearing unsuccessful. But three federal and local law enforcement officials based in South Texas’s Del Rio region told the Washington Examiner on Monday that many from the caravan successfully evaded Mexican authorities and were able to cross the border illegally into the United States over the past several days.
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Smuggling 'a big business' along US-Mexico border, says trucker

The lure of easy money from human traffickers is sometimes impossible to resist for US truckers operating near the border, according to one "heartbroken" Mexican-American driver. "David" - who asked to remain anonymous due to the subject's sensitive nature - said that smuggling migrants "is a big business" in southern...
IMMIGRATION
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
70K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy