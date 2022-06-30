Young Man Shot While Riding Down Johnston Street

Make that four suspects behind bars. New Iberia Police with help from the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office has announced another woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to cover up and lie for one of the men accused of gunning down four adults in New Iberia earlier this year, including a baby who was left with a brain injury and has been since released. As KPEL News reported, one was shot in the eye and suffered critical injuries. The three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

NEW IBERIA, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO