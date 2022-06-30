Young Man Shot While Riding Down Johnston Street
Have you ever had something painful happen to you but it took a few moments to process it?. Well, Lafayette Police say a 19-year-old male was traveling in his...kpel965.com
Have you ever had something painful happen to you but it took a few moments to process it?. Well, Lafayette Police say a 19-year-old male was traveling in his...kpel965.com
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0