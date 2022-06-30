ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Two arrested riding ATVs recklessly, drugs found

By Charles County Sheriff's Office
 2 days ago
In response to numerous citizen complaints regarding off-road vehicles (ATVs & dirt bikes) operating recklessly in the roadways, the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Unit conducted a special enforcement effort on June 29 in Waldorf.

Sean Gerard Estep, 36 of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office
Tavon James Dodson, 26 of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office
Officers were made aware that off-road vehicles were being operated recklessly in the area of St. Thomas Drive, Village Street, and Stoddert Middle School. When officers arrived they observed several people riding ATVs in a reckless manner. One man, Tavon James Dodson, 26 of Waldorf , was apprehended without incident. When an officer attempted to stop another man, the man failed to comply and attempted to drive away. The officer was able to quickly turn the ATV off and take the man, Sean Gerard Estep, 36 of Waldorf , into custody without further incident.

Further investigation revealed that Estep was in possession of crack cocaine and that his ATV had an altered Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Dodson was charged with operating an off-road vehicle on government property. Estep was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, operating an off-road vehicle on government property, removing the serial number on the vehicle, and resisting arrest.

Both Dodson and Estep were taken to the Charles County Detention Center where they were released on personal recognizance. The ATVs the men were riding was impounded.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is committed to keeping our community safe for everyone and will continue to conduct special enforcement operations to educate the public and address citizen complaints. Anyone who has information related to this event or needs to report events like it is asked to contact the CCSO at (301) 932-2222. The investigation continues.

Danny Minter
2d ago

All the authorities have to do now is watch tic toc videos and lock up the rest of these illegal road warriors. 😅

