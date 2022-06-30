ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson Police looking for help finding Wells Fargo robbery suspect

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
Tucson Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who attempted to rob the Wells Fargo bank at 1701 E. Speedway Blvd. on Friday, May 6.

The suspect told the mid-town bank employees that she was armed with a gun and a bomb, according to TPD.

Anyone with information on this suspect's identity is asked to call 88-CRIME. Anonymous tips are welcome.

#Tucson Police#Robbery#Tpd#Wells Fargo Bank
