FA Rumors: LaVine, Ayton, McGee, Griffin, Lakers, Trades, Cavaliers, White, Nets

The Cleveland Cavaliers may have a whole host of potential buyout free agents to pursue this offseason. The Cleveland Cavaliers are not going to have a lot of money this offseason to spend on free agents. Collin Sexton will likely be re-signed assuming things don’t go sideways on that front, and then Ricky Rubio will likely be offered a contract as well, but it’ll likely be for some if not all of the mid-level exception the Cavs have for this year.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO