FA Rumors: LaVine, Ayton, McGee, Griffin, Lakers, Trades, Cavaliers, White, Nets

- Zach LaVine is expected to return to the Bulls on a five-year, max deal, according to KC Johnson of NBC Sports . The contract is expected to pay out roughly $215 million over the lifetime of the deal. LaVine, who is the No. 1 player on our Top 48 free agency rankings , has been rumored to be making a return to Chicago for the past few weeks.
- The Nets have real interest in JaVale McGee , though they are not alone, per Phoenix radio host John Gambadoro . The Mavs and Bucks are also expected to be in the mix for McGee, who is seeking a multi-year deal.
- Most expect the Suns to move on from Deandre Ayton , though Gambadoro tweets that he expects Phoenix to match any offer sheet for the restricted free agent “IF he gets one.” Interesting. This could simply be leakage from the Suns indicating to other teams that they will need to work out a sign-and-trade with the franchise if they want Ayton, though that’s just me connecting the dots. The Nets continued to be linked to Ayton, though it’s going to be extremely difficult for Brooklyn to pull off a sign-and-trade given their salary cap constraints.
- Blake Griffin is unlikely to return to Brooklyn with BR’s Jake Fischer listing the two Los Angeles teams as possibilities.
- While some have speculated that the Cavaliers could trade Isaac Okoro given their addition of Ochai Agbaji and need for additional offense on the wing, Matt Moore of the Action Network hears that the franchise has plans to move the former No. 5 overall pick. Moore also hears that the Pistons have interest in Collin Sexton . It’s unclear what kind of offer Detroit is willing to make now that they’ve absorbed additional salary in the Nerlens Noel / Alec Burks trade .
- The Lakers have been in contact with the Pacers about Buddy Hield , Moore adds (same piece). Los Angeles infamously nearly traded for Hield last summer before reaching an agreement with the Wizards to acquire Russell Westbrook .
- There have been conflicting reports on the Sixers’ likelihood of trading Tobias Harris , though many of the local reporters have indicated that Harris is likely to be in Philadelphia next year.
- Rival teams believe the Lakers are targeting Coby White via trade, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles reports. White, who was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 draft, is rumored to be available in trade discussions with Chicago.
- The Wizards are unlikely to make an offer for Collin Sexton after acquiring Will Barton and Monte Morris . Washington is seemingly out on Tyus Jones and Malcolm Brogdon as well. Yet, the franchise still has the MLE at its disposal and Delon Wright is a name that’s been linked to the franchise
