ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Iowa chiropractor accused of sexually abusing patient

By Clark Kauffman (Iowa Capital Dispatch)
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoC59_0gR6frJj00

A Cass County chiropractor accused of sexually abusing a patient in his office has agreed to voluntarily suspend his practice while the criminal case is pending.

Court records indicate that on June 16, a woman told police she was sexually abused by Chad Faaborg of Exira during a chiropractic appointment that same evening at Faaborg’s clinic, Simply Chiropractic, in Anita.

The woman told police that during her appointment, Faaborg reached under her clothing, fondled her and performed a sex act on her without her permission.

When contacted by police, Faaborg allegedly admitted having treated Porter and told police he had inadvertently made contact with the woman’s genital area when his hand slipped while adjusting her back. He denied any sexual acts had taken place.

Faaborg was then charged with third-degree sexual abuse. As part of the criminal investigation, a search warrant was granted by the court so that police could obtain DNA from Faaborg for comparison purposes.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14.

One day after Faaborg was charged by police, he signed an agreement with the Iowa Board of Chiropractic indicating he would voluntarily suspend his practice while the criminal case is pending. Faaborg has no history of prior public disciplinary action with the board.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Exira, IA
City
Anita, IA
Cass County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Cass County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Chiropractor#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy