Iowa chiropractor accused of sexually abusing patient

A Cass County chiropractor accused of sexually abusing a patient in his office has agreed to voluntarily suspend his practice while the criminal case is pending.

Court records indicate that on June 16, a woman told police she was sexually abused by Chad Faaborg of Exira during a chiropractic appointment that same evening at Faaborg’s clinic, Simply Chiropractic, in Anita.

The woman told police that during her appointment, Faaborg reached under her clothing, fondled her and performed a sex act on her without her permission.

When contacted by police, Faaborg allegedly admitted having treated Porter and told police he had inadvertently made contact with the woman’s genital area when his hand slipped while adjusting her back. He denied any sexual acts had taken place.

Faaborg was then charged with third-degree sexual abuse. As part of the criminal investigation, a search warrant was granted by the court so that police could obtain DNA from Faaborg for comparison purposes.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14.

One day after Faaborg was charged by police, he signed an agreement with the Iowa Board of Chiropractic indicating he would voluntarily suspend his practice while the criminal case is pending. Faaborg has no history of prior public disciplinary action with the board.

