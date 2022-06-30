ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two Guatemalan nationals plead guilty to assaulting a Border Patrol agent

By Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWfuk_0gR6fqR000

Two Guatemalan nationals have pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a federal officer.

Court documents reveal Nayber Eziquiel Juarez-Mantanic, 24, of Guatemala, has already pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a federal officer before. This is his second time pleading guilty.

This is the first time his co-defendant Esdly Amarilis Gonzalez, 28, has pleaded guilty.

Public Affairs Officer Yvette Cantu told KGUN 9 Juarez-Mantanic and Gonzalez tried running from a Border Patrol inspection.

Cantu said as the agent struggled to handcuff Juarez-Mantanic, Gonzalez came up behind the two and hit the agent on his shoulders.

"A conviction for assault on a federal officer carries a maximum penalty of 8 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000.00, or both," she shared.

Their sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, September 7.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Border Patrol finds 52 adults, 3 minors hidden in pepper shipment

Border Patrol agents discovered 55 people, including three minors, hidden inside a tractor-trailer hauling pallets of peppers on Thursday. The smuggling attempt resulted in the arrest of truck driver Oscar Richmond Jr., who was charged with smuggling people in the country illegally. A criminal complaint said Richmond arrived at the...
EDINBURG, TX
Daily Beast

Drug-Fueled Rampage Ends With Two Dead Priests Dumped in a Desert

A capo from a notorious Mexican crime group went on a rampage last week in the state of Chihuahua, eventually killing two elderly priests and a tour guide who had sought refuge from the sicarios in a church, according to Mexican authorities. The killings occurred in the small desert town...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Driver of Texas truck, 45, crossing US-Mexico border before 'pretending to be migrant when cops arrived' and found him 'high on meth': Four Hondurans and two Guatemalans identified among 51 bodies

The semi-truck driver who transported up to 100 migrants across the southern border before leaving them to die in the sweltering Texas heat allegedly tried to disguise himself as a victim of the tragedy. Surveillance cameras captured Homero Zamorano, 45, driving the rig across the border hours before he allegedly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Sentencing#Guatemalan#Violent Crime#Juarez Mantanic#Penn State#Caleb Fernandez Kgun9 Com
CBS Minnesota

10 pounds of meth discovered after being delivered to wrong address, charges say

ELK RIVER, Minn. -- Two people face multiple felony counts after 10 pounds of meth that was supposed to be delivered to them ended up at the wrong address, according to recently filed charges.Last weekend, investigators were tipped off by a concerned citizen. The person brought a box to authorities, saying it had been delivered to them incorrectly. They'd opened it without taking note of the name on the box, and found that there was what they believed to be controlled substances packed inside.The contents of the box were determined to be large rocks of meth, weighing in excess of...
ELK RIVER, MN
Daily Mail

Four dead - including a child - and as many as 70 people injured after stand collapses at bullfighting ring in Colombia

At least four people including a child were killed and as many as 70 seriously injured on Sunday when the grandstand at a bullring in Colombia collapsed, officials said. A full three-storey section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed in the central city of El Espinal throwing dozens of people to the ground, according to images broadcast on social media.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Ex-boyfriend, 22, is charged with murder two days after 20-year-old New York mom was shot dead at point-blank range while pushing their three month-old baby in a stroller through the Upper East Side

A 22-year-old man believed to be the father of a three-month-old baby has been arrested by police in New York and charged with the murder of the child's mother - who died after she was shot point-blank in the head while pushing their daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Mother of two among 53 migrants who died after being abandoned in tractor trailer in Texas said their ill-fated trip was motivated by lack of jobs in Honduras

Karen Caballero says her two sons and one of their girlfriends would still be alive today if there were job opportunities in Honduras. Instead, the three young people risked their lives to migrate to the Unites States. Her sons, Fernando Redondo (19) and Alejandro Andino (22), and Andino's partner Margie...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
International Business Times

Two Mexicans Charged After Death Of 51 Migrants In Sweltering Texas Truck

At least 51 migrants have died after being trapped inside a sweltering tractor-trailer truck found abandoned in Texas, authorities said on Tuesday, as two Mexican nationals tied to the unprecedented smuggling tragedy were charged in U.S. federal court. The deceased migrants, 39 men and 12 women, most of them citizens...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Washington Examiner

Border Patrol chiefs under three presidents warn Biden on 'whipping' discipline

EXCLUSIVE — The top U.S. Border Patrol officials from the Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations are warning the Biden administration against disciplining agents whom it investigated for "whipping" Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, last September, the Washington Examiner has learned. Four national Border Patrol chiefs and five other...
DEL RIO, TX
Washington Examiner

Texas police destroy home, then try to leave without paying

Police took no chances when an armed intruder barricaded himself in the home of an innocent bystander in McKinney, Texas. Following a seven-hour standoff, officers launched a shock-and-awe raid that ended with the suspect’s suicide. Then they closed the case without paying for property damage. The city told homeowner...
MCKINNEY, TX
US News and World Report

Colombia Extradites Accused Drug Cartel Leader's Sister to U.S

BOGOTA (Reuters) -Colombia on Friday extradited to the United States a sister of accused major drug cartel leader Dairo Antonio Usaga, known as Otoniel, to face drug trafficking charges, the national police said. Colombian police accuse Nini Johana Usaga, 39, of being responsible for laundering drug money for the Clan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy