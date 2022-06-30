Two Guatemalan nationals plead guilty to assaulting a Border Patrol agent

Two Guatemalan nationals have pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a federal officer.

Court documents reveal Nayber Eziquiel Juarez-Mantanic, 24, of Guatemala, has already pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a federal officer before. This is his second time pleading guilty.

This is the first time his co-defendant Esdly Amarilis Gonzalez, 28, has pleaded guilty.

Public Affairs Officer Yvette Cantu told KGUN 9 Juarez-Mantanic and Gonzalez tried running from a Border Patrol inspection.

Cantu said as the agent struggled to handcuff Juarez-Mantanic, Gonzalez came up behind the two and hit the agent on his shoulders.

"A conviction for assault on a federal officer carries a maximum penalty of 8 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000.00, or both," she shared.

Their sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, September 7.

——-

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .