ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden says he supports filibuster exception for abortion rights legislation

By Ariana Figueroa
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s4Vs9_0gR6foum00

President Joe Biden | Official White House photo by Cameron Smith

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday said he supports an exception to the U.S. Senate filibuster in order to enshrine Roe v. Wade in federal law, after the Supreme Court last week struck down the case that established abortion as a constitutional right.

“I believe we have to codify Roe v. Wade in the law, and the way to do that is to make sure that Congress votes to do that. And if the filibuster gets in the way, it’s like voting rights, it should be we provide an exception for this,” Biden said at a press conference while attending a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain.

Biden, who returns to the United States later Thursday, added that he is meeting with governors on Friday about abortion rights.

He said he plans to make further announcements then, and ask the governors “what actions they think I should be taking as well.” The White House has not announced which governors will attend.

In a 50-50 Congress, Senate Democrats do not have the votes to bypass the filibuster, since two senators have stated their opposition to amending the procedural tool, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia. Under the filibuster, opponents of legislation are able to block its advancement unless there are 60 votes.

Biden in January called for an end to the Senate filibuster to pass voting rights legislation during a visit to Atlanta’s Morehouse College campus.

At the end of the press conference, Biden urged Americans to vote in the upcoming November election, as he did shortly after the ruling was issued.

U.S. Senate Democrats have urged Biden to take “bold action” to preserve abortion access, as multiple states ban or limit abortion following the ruling.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pledged Tuesday to work to preserve abortion access in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s “despicable” decision overturning Roe v. Wade — though the department’s specific actions will depend on how states seeking to limit abortion access proceed.

Vice President Kamala Harris also made comments on abortion rights late Wednesday, according to the White House press pool. She said Congress needs to act, but “there has to be votes in Congress to bypass the filibuster and the votes aren’t there.”

Harris said that Congress needs to have more pro-choice lawmakers.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, made similar remarks after the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 decision.

“Elect more pro-choice Democrats to save Roe and protect a woman’s right to make their own decisions about their body, not politicians,” he said on Friday.

Schumer held a floor vote in May on a bill that would have codified a nationwide right to an abortion, but it couldn’t get past the chamber’s 60-vote legislative filibuster.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Biden says he supports filibuster exception for abortion rights legislation appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Advance

Environmental groups sue Biden administration for failing to consider climate change in oil leasing

On the day that more than 119,000 acres of public land in Wyoming went out to bid for oil and gas leasing, 10 groups sued the Department of the Interior for not properly taking climate change into account in determining the lease sites throughout eight western states. Furthermore, in the federal government’s haste to resume […] The post Environmental groups sue Biden administration for failing to consider climate change in oil leasing appeared first on Michigan Advance.
LOUISIANA STATE
Michigan Advance

African World Festival returns to Detroit’s Hart Plaza, entrance fee concerns some

The African World Festival will be held at Detroit’s Hart Plaza for the first time in nearly a decade. But many of those who attend the 39th annual event, which will be held July 15-17, will have to pay to do so for the first time. Jamon Jordan, City of Detroit historian and a festival […] The post African World Festival returns to Detroit’s Hart Plaza, entrance fee concerns some appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Black homeowners are being overtaxed in Detroit and Wayne Co., complaints allege

Government officials in Detroit, Inkster, Highland Park and Wayne County have for years allegedly violated the federal Fair Housing Act by overtaxing primarily Black and low-income homeowners, according to complaints filed Thursday with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Michigan Department of Civil Rights (MDCR). “This problem of overtaxation is […] The post Black homeowners are being overtaxed in Detroit and Wayne Co., complaints allege appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Xavier Becerra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Senate Democrats#Abortion Law#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Supreme Court#Nato#The White House#Morehouse College
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Biden’s Possible Pick of Anti-Abortion Judge Outrages Left (1)

Two Kentucky Democrats say Biden plans conservative nominee for trial seat. Expected vacancy opens on Kentucky district court covering Lexington, Frankfort. Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) said he was completely blindsided by White House plans to nominate anti-abortion Republican Chad Meredith to a federal trial court seat in his state. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Place
Madrid, Spain
bloomberglaw.com

Possible Biden Judicial Pick Defended Abortion Restrictions

Rep. John Yarmuth says conservative lawyer Chad Meredith a planned pick. Yarmuth suggests a nomination could be White House deal with Mitch McConnell. A conservative lawyer who defended Kentucky’s abortion restrictions is a potential judicial pick by President Joe Biden, a scenario that stunned progressives reeling from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn its Roe v. Wade precedent.
KENTUCKY STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy