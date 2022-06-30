TVLine Items: Love Island USA Host, Legacies Alum's New Role and More

Click here to read the full article.

Love Island has a new host: Sarah Hyland ( Modern Family ) will emcee Peacock’s revamped American version of the international dating show franchise, it was announced on Thursday.

Premiering Tuesday, July 19, with episodes dropping six days a week, Love Island USA will also feature the voice of Iain Stirling, who narrates the UK version. He replaces Matthew Hoffman, who served as Love Island ‘s narrator for the three seasons it aired on CBS.

* Zane Phillips ( Legacies ) has joined Netflix’s upcoming drama Glamorous as Chad, the son of Kim Cattrall’s character, who is the Director of Sales for his mom’s beauty empire.

* Wallace Langham ( CSI ) will recur during Perry Mason Season 2 as Melville Phipps, an attorney for a very wealthy oil baroness, our sister site Variety reports.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Keep Breathing , a six-episode survivalist limited series starring Melissa Barrera ( Vida ), premiering Thursday, July 28:

* Freeform has released a trailer for Everything’s Trash , a new comedy starring and executive-produced by Phoebe Robinson ( 2 Dope Queens ), and premiering with two episodes on Wednesday, July 13 at 10/9c:

* Apple TV+ has released a first look at Michael Douglas as Benjamin Franklin in its untitled limited series based on the book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America by Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff:

