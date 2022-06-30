ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie woman wins $1M playing Florida Lottery

By Scott Sutton
 2 days ago
A 39-year-old Port St. Lucie woman turned a $50 lottery ticket into $1 million!

Lottery officials announced this week that LeeAnn Rivera claimed the big prize after playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game.

Rivera chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Officials said she purchased her winning ticket from a 7-Eleven located at 198 North A1A in Satellite Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50. However, the odds of winning $1 million by playing the game are 1-in-267,739.

