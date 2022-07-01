WEATHER TO WATCH: Hot, humid Friday afternoon for Connecticut ahead of July 4th weekend showers

WHAT'S NEW: Things continue to warm up across the region. Expect highs in the mid-80s with a touch more humidity as dewpoint numbers are up too. A northwest wind will give a comfortable start with temperatures climbing as winds shift southwest.

NEXT: The heat and humidity really pick up Friday. Saturday looks mostly cloudy and humid, with scattered downpours and thunderstorms possible. The front slowly clears the area on Sunday although a few leftover showers cannot be ruled out, especially during the morning. And Fourth of July Monday looks mostly sunny and dry through the day, but there is a small chance of showers moving in at night just in time for fireworks, unfortunately. We'll continue to keep an eye!

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Friday will see high heat and humidity and there's a chance of scattered thunderstorms for the Fourth of July weekend.

FORECAST

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High near 90.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered downpours and storms. Highs in mid-80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few morning showers possible. Highs in mid-80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in low 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, shower chance. Highs in mid-80s.