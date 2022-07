A man has drowned at a residence on Lake Lanier, the first reported drowning on the lake since the start of the holiday weekend. Game wardens with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to the home in Little River on Lake Lanier around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The unidentified 40-year-old man was pulled out of the water by bystanders, according to Mark McKinnon with the Georgia DNR.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO