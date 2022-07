Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas will be the largest cruise ship ever built and the vessel’s first block was laid this week at a shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. Utopia of the Seas is scheduled to enter service in 2024 and will be the world’s largest cruise ship. The cruise line celebrated the keel laying for the ship at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard.

