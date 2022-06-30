ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

Girl Scout Troop receives sustainable Silver Award

River Falls Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVER FALLS – The Cadette Girl Scouts of Troop 57502 received their sustainable Silver Award for their work in creating an accepting environment in River Falls and surrounding areas. Rory Opatz, Lily Staff and Jenna Juetten began working on the project last summer. Jenna said the group started...

Hudson Star-Observer

PHOTOS: Hudson Booster Days Parade

The saying goes “Don’t let it rain on your parade.” Unfortunately it did rain at the Hudson Booster Days parade on July 2 but people didn’t seem to care. Attendees dealt with on and off rain showers during the hour-long parade. Equipped with hats and umbrellas, people set up chairs along Second Street in downtown Hudson.
HUDSON, WI
River Falls Journal

Sailor Jerri performs for troops; Memorial Day concert raises $43,505 for VFW project

A small ocean of soldiers bedecked in fatigues, caps and sunglasses swelled out beyond the shade of the pavilion waiting in anticipation for the concert for their benefit. Rising country star and Navy veteran Sailor Jerri was about to perform her second concert in three weeks on behalf of the Freedom Park Center building project on the shore of Hatfield Lake in New Richmond.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
River Falls Journal

Grow to Share heads into summer without slowing down

RIVER FALLS – Tucked beyond left field of the First National Bank Stadium sits an open field. The open field is the location of “Grow to Share”, the headquarters of the community based garden group for the city of River Falls. Grow to Share provides community members...
RIVER FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Tenants at Luther Lakeside Apartments have one year to move out

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After 40 years, Mayo Clinic Health System is not renewing its contract with Luther Lakeside apartments in Eau Claire. People living in the Luther Lakeside Apartment building in Eau Claire are upset after learning from Mayo Clinic Health System they have one year to move out.
sprintcarandmidget.com

￼Sweet Looking For Answers At Cedar Lake

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — With five consecutive victories at Cedar Lake Speedway, Brad Sweet and his Kasey Kahne Racing team have had a big circle around the Independence Day Spectacular weekend July 1-2. But for more reasons than the obvious one. While their overall stats say it’s a track...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
River Falls Journal

Gordon Irvin Berg

Gordon Irvin Berg passed away on June 29, 2022. He was born on January 20, 1936, to Gertrude Alice (Clark) Berg and Millard Berg. Lucy Emily Berg became his stepmother in 1940. Gordon was raised and attended school in Cornell, WI. In 1953 he joined the Army. He served during the Korean war from 1953 to 1956. Gordon was a Sergeant when he was discharged from the Army. He married Marjorie Ramseier in 1957 and they moved to Minneapolis, MN. He attended Minneapolis Vocational School during the day while working at Durkee Atwood at night. Gordon received his welding certificate in July of 1959 and was a welder for the rest of his working career. He was blessed with two daughters, Cheryl, and Shelley. In 1963 they moved to New Richmond, WI and he became a welder for Doboy Industries. He retired in March of 1996. Over the years Gordon played cards, games, loved to garden and traveled to every state in the US. He built wood stoves, trailers, picnic tables and many other things. He was active in the VFW Post 10818 where he was Post Commander from 1998 through 1999 and again from 2000 through 2001. He received two National Honors from the VFW for All American Commanders. In 2000 Gordon worked on the committee for the Armed Services Memorial. Gordon is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marjorie Berg; his daughters, Cheryl (James) Berg Loran, and Shelley (Brian) Berg Hall; his granddaughter, Tiffany Ann (Alex) Fischer Johnston; his brother, Clarence (Karen) Berg; step-nephew, Richard Miller, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Norman Berg, and his stepsister, Wanda (Edward) Garbarski. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 11 am at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church 365 W River Drive New Richmond, WI and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/gordon-berg-06-29-2022/. Visitation will also be on Wednesday from 10-11 am at the church. Interment will be in the Boardman Cemetery in Boardman, WI. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
wortfm.org

35 Years Later, Wisconsin’s Act 292 Law is Still on the Books

When Tammy Loertscher entered the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire in 2014, she was looking for help with a thyroid issue. She told her doctor that she had been self-medicating with marijuana and methamphetamine. While at the clinic, she took a pregnancy test and found that she was 14 weeks pregnant.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bring Me The News

18 injured in two separate crashes involving teen drivers Thursday in Minnesota

Two separate crashes – one in Ham Lake and the other near North Branch – involving teen drivers resulted in 18 people being injured, with 15 of the 18 aged 19 or younger. At about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old Mora woman was at the wheel of a Dodge Grand Caravan and eastbound on Hwy. 95 when she "didn't take the bypass lane on the right" and rear-ended a Mazda CX-5 that preparing to turn left at 310th Ave. NE in North Branch Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
HAM LAKE, MN

